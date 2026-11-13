Hammond has some solid transportation openings right now, from high-earning CDL work to stable state jobs with benefits. If you like being on the road or running heavy equipment, these are worth a look.

Employer: Blair

Blair Location: Hammond, LA (running Southeast, Midwest, Northeast, Texas lanes)

(running Southeast, Midwest, Northeast, Texas lanes) Type: Full-time, 1099 contractor (lease purchase)

Pay: Up to $3,500/week take-home + **$5,000 sign-on bonus***

Contract CDL-A flatbed drivers run percentage pay (up to 76% of linehaul + 100% fuel surcharge), with weekend home time every week and a 2–4 year path to truck ownership. All-expenses-paid orientation, weekly direct deposit, trailer maintenance covered when pulling Blair trailers, and no forced dispatch.

Employer: Louisiana DOTD – Engineering & Operations, District 62 (Hammond)

Location: Hammond, LA

Type: Classified state position (full-time)

Salary: $2,784 – $5,009/month (approx. $16.06–$21.05/hour + $1.00/hour premium pay for some levels, plus 10% raise at permanent status)

Operate heavy equipment for the District Striping Unit 776, helping keep highways and bridges safe. No experience required to start at MEO 1, and you can move up to MEO 2 or Heavy with paid training, career progression, state benefits, retirement, and paid holidays. Requires or may require a Class D or Class A CDL, outdoor work, and comfort with physical tasks and varying hours.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.