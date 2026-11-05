🔧 Hammond, LA Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings

Hammond has steady demand for people who can keep buildings, cars, and grounds in top shape. If you like hands-on work and staying active, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Location: Hammond, LA

Type: Full-time (Porter - PT role)

Salary: Not listed

Keep this busy travel center clean and welcoming for truck drivers and travelers. You’ll clean restrooms and common areas, follow safety rules, and help keep the whole facility in good shape. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, tuition help, and meal/other discounts.

Employer: Gerber Collision & Glass

Location: Hammond, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $11 – $17 per hour (plus possible bonus)

Help keep the body shop and office spotless and make cars shine before and after repairs. This role is great if you like cars, staying busy, and working on your feet; you’ll clean vehicles, maintain the shop and grounds, and sometimes move cars between locations. Comes with Day 1 medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, paid holidays, and more.

Employer: RichSmith Management – The Terrance of Hammond

Location: Hammond, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Bonus: $500 sign-on bonus after 90 days (for experienced hires)

Take care of a local apartment community by handling repairs, pool care, landscaping, and daily preventive maintenance. This is a good fit if you have HVAC/EPA certification and at least 2 years of multifamily maintenance experience and want steady work with a full benefits package.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has more detail and related roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.