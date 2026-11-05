📣 Several Sales & Marketing Roles Now Hiring in Hammond, LA

Hammond’s sales scene is busy right now—sports, housing, and tech are all hiring. If you like talking with people and closing deals, these are worth a look.

Employer: Peak Sports MGMT

Peak Sports MGMT Location: Hammond, LA (on-site with Southeastern Louisiana Athletics)

(on-site with Southeastern Louisiana Athletics) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead corporate marketing partnerships for the university’s athletic program—selling sponsorships, managing key accounts, and overseeing an Account Executive and interns. Great fit if you have 2–3 years in sports sponsorships, enjoy community relationships, and don’t mind nights and weekends during games.

Employer: DSLD Homes

Location: Hammond, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Based on experience (not listed)

Support Builder Sales Representatives with model home tours, buyer appointments, and basic office work. Expect weekend hours, travel between communities, and daily contact with buyers. Good for someone with strong customer service skills, a high school diploma, and reliable transportation.

Employer: Metronet

Location: Hammond, LA (in-market Monday–Friday)

(in-market Monday–Friday) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed; includes medical (80% premiums paid), 401(k) match, disability & life insurance

Own the full B2B sales cycle for high-speed fiber internet and related services—prospecting, closing, and onboarding business customers. Ideal if you have 2–3 years of B2B sales (telecom/tech preferred), are comfortable using Salesforce, and like a fast-paced, target-driven role.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting answers questions and helps you decide fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.