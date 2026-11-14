Hammond’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you want steady, in-person work helping patients, these full-time roles are worth a look.

Employer: Happy Hearts ABA

Happy Hearts ABA Location: Hammond, IN (in-home, Hammond + nearby areas)

(in-home, Hammond + nearby areas) Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$27/hour, plus $100 sign-on and $250 onboarding bonus

Work one-on-one with children with autism in their homes, with flexible scheduling and quick onboarding. Full-time staff get health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and support if you’re working toward BCBA.

Employer: Regional Care Group / Regional Health Systems

Location: Hammond, IN (clinic setting; may also work in East Chicago)

(clinic setting; may also work in East Chicago) Type: Full-time

Pay: $26.27–$34.81/hour + $2.00 clinic incentive

Clinic RN role in a community health/FQHC setting, caring for adults and kids in mental health, primary care, and addiction treatment. Solid benefits: up to 20 days PTO, 9 holidays, health/dental/vision, 401(k), tuition help, and student loan forgiveness programs.

Employer: Regional Care Group / Regional Health Systems

Location: Hammond, IN (4022 Hohman Ave; may also cover East Chicago)

(4022 Hohman Ave; may also cover East Chicago) Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.53–$19.83/hour + $2.00 clinic incentive (non-negotiable)

Hands-on CMA role in a busy clinic: vitals, injections, blood draws, labs, and patient support. Comes with strong benefits, PTO, tuition assistance, and access to loan forgiveness programs if you’re full-time.

Employer: ATI Physical Therapy

Location: Hammond, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive; details listed in posting

Great entry point into rehab: help with patient check-in, scheduling, setting up equipment, and supporting PT exercises. You’ll get hands-on training, PTO, health benefits, 401(k) match, and wellness perks.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has similar roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.