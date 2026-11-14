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🏥 Hammond, IN Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Full-Time Openings
Hammond’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you want steady, in-person work helping patients, these full-time roles are worth a look.
Registered Behavior Technician (RBT)
- Employer: Happy Hearts ABA
- Location: Hammond, IN (in-home, Hammond + nearby areas)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20–$27/hour, plus $100 sign-on and $250 onboarding bonus
Work one-on-one with children with autism in their homes, with flexible scheduling and quick onboarding. Full-time staff get health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and support if you’re working toward BCBA.
RN Staff Nurse
- Employer: Regional Care Group / Regional Health Systems
- Location: Hammond, IN (clinic setting; may also work in East Chicago)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $26.27–$34.81/hour + $2.00 clinic incentive
Clinic RN role in a community health/FQHC setting, caring for adults and kids in mental health, primary care, and addiction treatment. Solid benefits: up to 20 days PTO, 9 holidays, health/dental/vision, 401(k), tuition help, and student loan forgiveness programs.
Certified Medical Assistant
- Employer: Regional Care Group / Regional Health Systems
- Location: Hammond, IN (4022 Hohman Ave; may also cover East Chicago)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.53–$19.83/hour + $2.00 clinic incentive (non-negotiable)
Hands-on CMA role in a busy clinic: vitals, injections, blood draws, labs, and patient support. Comes with strong benefits, PTO, tuition assistance, and access to loan forgiveness programs if you’re full-time.
Physical Therapy Aide
- Employer: ATI Physical Therapy
- Location: Hammond, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive; details listed in posting
Great entry point into rehab: help with patient check-in, scheduling, setting up equipment, and supporting PT exercises. You’ll get hands-on training, PTO, health benefits, 401(k) match, and wellness perks.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has similar roles posted too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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