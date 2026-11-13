School City of Hammond offers a range of programs, including an Early Learning Center, a dual language immersion program, rigorous academics with college and career readiness, the Area Career Center for hands-on training in high-demand careers, HAPA for arts education, and athletics, robotics, science, and other extracurriculars. Families can learn more about programs across the district at hammond.k12.in.us.

This content is adapted from materials provided by School City of Hammond