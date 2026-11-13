Hammond’s schools are hiring, especially for folks who love working directly with students. If you’re ready to grow your education career, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: School City of Hammond

School City of Hammond Location: Hammond, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role supports the Director of Secondary Education/CTE, helps run daily school operations, supervises staff, and steps in as building leader when needed. Great fit if you have a Master’s degree, Indiana Building Level Administrator license, and 5+ years of teaching and CTE experience and want to shape career and technical programs across multiple high schools.

Employer: School City of Hammond

School City of Hammond Location: Hammond, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work as part of a classroom team to support young learners with instruction, routines, and a safe, welcoming environment. Ideal if you have 60 college credits, an associate degree, or have passed the Indiana Praxis exam, enjoy working with little ones, and don’t mind being active and hands-on throughout the day.

Employer: Northwest Indiana Lighthouse Charter Schools

Northwest Indiana Lighthouse Charter Schools Location: Hammond, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join a mission-driven K–12 charter network focused on preparing scholars for four-year college and beyond. You’ll get coaching, chances to move into leadership roles, and a community that values diversity and inclusion. Best for teachers with a bachelor’s degree and an Indiana teaching license (or clear progress toward one) who are passionate about special education.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles or future openings listed on the same site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.