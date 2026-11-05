🚌 Hammond, IN Transportation Jobs With Multiple Local Routes

Hammond’s a solid spot right now if you like being on the move. These transportation roles offer steady hours, good pay, and room to grow without leaving the area.

Employer: Altorfer Cat

Altorfer Cat Location: Hammond, IN

Type: Full-time, union

Schedule: 6:30am–3:00pm, Monday–Friday

Pay: $25.30 – $50.59 per hour

Hands-on shop role working on commercial engines and power generation equipment. This union position comes with top wages, annual increases, fully funded healthcare, union pension, paid holidays, vacation, and Caterpillar training to keep your skills sharp.

Employer: Cintas

Location: Hammond, IN

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Schedule: Most work 4 days/week, no nights or weekends

Pay: Solid base pay + commission, monthly/quarterly bonuses (exact rate not listed)

Drive a company truck on a set route, delivering and picking up uniforms and facility products while building relationships with regular customers. Comes with a 10-week paid training program, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, ESOP, paid time off, and strong advancement paths.

Employer: Pure Freight Lines (X Truck Lines)

Location: Hammond / Gary, IN area

Type: Full-time, owner operator

Pay: Gross $5,000–$7,000 weekly, 80/20 split

Local intermodal work for Class A owner operators with container experience. They offer weekly direct deposit, fuel cards, ELD devices, cargo/auto/liability coverage, plate program, inspection and safety bonuses, referral bonus, and optional medical/dental/vision for owner operators.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, check the details, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.