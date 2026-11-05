🚚 Hammond Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings up to $28/hr

Hammond has some solid hands-on logistics roles right now, especially if you like warehouse work and keeping things organized.

Employer: JUPITER ALUMINUM CORP.

JUPITER ALUMINUM CORP. Location: Hammond, IN (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help manage all inbound scrap materials for a busy industrial plant. You’ll receive truckloads, check paperwork, enter data in the system, and keep the receiving area safe and organized—great if you’re detail-focused and comfortable in a fast-paced industrial setting.

Employer: UNITED TRANSPORT

Location: Hammond, IN (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00 – $28.00 per hour

Hands-on warehouse role where you’ll receive, stock, pick, pack, and ship parts. Good fit if you like staying active, using basic computer skills, and maybe hopping on a pallet jack or forklift (experience is a plus but not required).

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.