🏭 Hammond, IN Manufacturing Jobs – Multiple Hands-On Roles

Hammond’s plants and shops are busy right now, with solid options for folks who like fast-paced, hands-on work. Here are a few strong openings worth a look this week.

Employer: Cintas

Cintas Location: Hammond, IN

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Pay: Competitive hourly pay plus up to an extra $3.00/hour for high productivity

You’ll inspect, roll, and stage clean floor mats for delivery in a fast-paced, production-based environment. This role is great if you like staying active on your feet, want bonus pay for performance, and value strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match and ESOP, paid time off, and growth opportunities).

Employer: Safe Fleet – Crown North America

Location: Hammond, IN (East Chicago area)

Type: Full-time, Day shift (6:00am–2:30pm)

Pay: Not listed; includes medical, dental, 401(k), and bonuses

Support an automotive upfitting shop by moving vehicles, helping with prep, keeping the shop and lot organized, and doing basic inspections. Good fit if you like cars, don’t mind working indoors and outdoors, and want a steady day shift with room to learn more about the automotive/upfitting world.

Employer: Cargill

Location: Hammond, IN

Type: Full-time, salaried supervisor role

Full-time, salaried supervisor role Pay: Not listed; position is expected to grow into Supervisor 2 within ~12 months with strong performance

Lead production operations in Cargill’s food ingredients business, focusing on safety, quality, and meeting production targets. Ideal if you have a bachelor’s degree, some production or warehouse leadership experience, and want a clear path to a higher-level supervisor role.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, still click through—each company often has more openings nearby once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.