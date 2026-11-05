🏗️ Hammond, IN Engineering Roles with Multiple Openings

Hammond’s industrial scene is busy right now, and engineering talent is in demand. If you’re in process, electrical, or controls/automation, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Cargill

Cargill Location: Hammond, IN (Food manufacturing plant)

(Food manufacturing plant) Type: Full-time, day shift

Salary: Not listed

Work on optimizing manufacturing systems for a major global food company. You’ll analyze plant data, improve reliability, support shutdown planning, and help cut costs while keeping safety and environmental standards front and center. Relocation assistance is available; no visa sponsorship.

Employer: Orbital Engineering, Inc.

Orbital Engineering, Inc. Location: Hybrid – Hammond, IN

Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: $125,000–$175,000/year (based on experience, qualifications, and location)

Lead industrial electrical projects for steel, power, refining, petrochemical, and manufacturing clients. This senior role is client-facing, PE-required, and covers everything from power system studies (arc flash, short circuit, load flow) to mentoring junior engineers and supporting business development.

Employer: Lear Corporation

Lear Corporation Location: Hammond, IN (manufacturing/production plant)

(manufacturing/production plant) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role keeping automated production lines running smoothly. You’ll work with Fanuc and UR robots, Allen-Bradley PLCs (RSLogix/Studio 5000), HMI/SCADA, and electrical troubleshooting, plus manage small projects and safety upgrades. Expect some extended hours, on-call work, and close collaboration with plant teams.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.