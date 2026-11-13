The Hamilton Bulldogs will play Dallas Madison on Friday, Nov. 13 at Charles Head Stadium in Alvarado. A strict clear bag policy will be enforced at the gate, allowing only clear totes up to 12”x6”x12” or small clutches up to 4.5”x6.5”, and no outside food or drinks are allowed in the stadium. Home tickets can be bought online in advance: https://bit.ly/4BTjM6j.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Hamilton ISD