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Hamilton

Kids Corner at Christmas on the Square Nov. 28

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zds12_1GpKpd0B00

Christmas on the Square: A Gingerbread Christmas will be held in Hamilton, TX on November 28 and will include a Kids Corner hosted by All Things Hamilton, Historic Main Street, and the Hamilton Chamber of Commerce. Families are invited to bring children to enjoy activities and holiday fun at the event.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Hamilton Chamber of Commerce

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