🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Hamilton, TX

Looking for a loyal friend in Hamilton, TX? These adoptable dogs at Hamilton Animal Shelter are ready to bring love, fun, and comfort into a new home.

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Australian Shepherd mix

Australian Cattle Dog / Australian Shepherd mix Age: Baby (about 6 months)

Baby (about 6 months) Gender: Female

Female Color: Red/golden/chestnut with white

Red/golden/chestnut with white Weight: About 35 lbs

About 35 lbs Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Hamilton Animal Shelter

Phone: (254) 499-2814

Rosè is a young Heeler/Aussie mix who is described as sweet, affectionate, playful, and fun-loving. She loves people, attention, belly rubs, cuddles, and being included in whatever you’re doing.

If you’re looking for an active, people-focused pup to grow up with your family, Rosè could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Ros and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pit Bull Terrier / Bull Terrier mix

Pit Bull Terrier / Bull Terrier mix Age: Senior (about 11 years)

Senior (about 11 years) Gender: Male (neutered)

Male (neutered) Color: Red/golden/chestnut with white

Red/golden/chestnut with white Weight: About 70 lbs

About 70 lbs Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Hamilton Animal Shelter

Phone: (254) 499-2814

Gus is a big, cuddly senior who loves treats, attention, and especially cuddling with his people. Kennel life is stressful for him, and he’s looking for a calm, loving home to enjoy his golden years. He is neutered and up to date on vaccines.

If you have room in your heart and home for a gentle older dog, Gus would love a soft bed and a kind person to lean on.

👉 Meet Gus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Bull Terrier / Pit Bull Terrier mix

Bull Terrier / Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult (about 7–8 years)

Adult (about 7–8 years) Gender: Male (neutered)

Male (neutered) Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption fee: $20

Shelter: Hamilton Animal Shelter

Phone: (254) 499-2814

Devo is a calm, affectionate bully mix who genuinely loves people. He walks beautifully on a leash, takes treats gently, and has been wonderful at vet visits and handling. His happy smile is contagious. He is neutered and up to date on vaccines, rabies, Bordetella, and heartworm prevention (per listing details).

If you want an easygoing companion who enjoys attention and nice walks, Devo could be your new best buddy.

👉 Meet Devo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pit Bull Terrier / Australian Cattle Dog mix

Pit Bull Terrier / Australian Cattle Dog mix Age: Senior (listing notes about 4–5 years)

Senior (listing notes about 4–5 years) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with white

Black with white Weight: About 45 lbs

About 45 lbs Adoption fee: $20

Shelter: Hamilton Animal Shelter

Phone: (254) 499-2814

Domino is a sweet mixed-breed girl who came in very scared and in rough shape, with hair loss and low confidence. With patience and kindness, she’s learning that she is safe and is slowly letting her gentle personality shine through.

If you’re the kind of person who enjoys helping a shy dog blossom, Domino may be the perfect match for you.

👉 Meet Domino and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Hamilton, TX, please consider visiting Hamilton Animal Shelter or calling (254) 499-2814 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends, family, or on social media can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.