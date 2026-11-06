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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Hamilton, TX
Looking for a loyal friend in Hamilton, TX? These adoptable dogs at Hamilton Animal Shelter are ready to bring love, fun, and comfort into a new home.
Ros
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Australian Shepherd mix
- Age: Baby (about 6 months)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Red/golden/chestnut with white
- Weight: About 35 lbs
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Hamilton Animal Shelter
- Phone: (254) 499-2814
Rosè is a young Heeler/Aussie mix who is described as sweet, affectionate, playful, and fun-loving. She loves people, attention, belly rubs, cuddles, and being included in whatever you’re doing.
If you’re looking for an active, people-focused pup to grow up with your family, Rosè could be a wonderful match.
👉 Meet Ros and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gus
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier / Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Senior (about 11 years)
- Gender: Male (neutered)
- Color: Red/golden/chestnut with white
- Weight: About 70 lbs
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Hamilton Animal Shelter
- Phone: (254) 499-2814
Gus is a big, cuddly senior who loves treats, attention, and especially cuddling with his people. Kennel life is stressful for him, and he’s looking for a calm, loving home to enjoy his golden years. He is neutered and up to date on vaccines.
If you have room in your heart and home for a gentle older dog, Gus would love a soft bed and a kind person to lean on.
👉 Meet Gus and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Devo
- Breed: Bull Terrier / Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult (about 7–8 years)
- Gender: Male (neutered)
- Color: Black with white
- Adoption fee: $20
- Shelter: Hamilton Animal Shelter
- Phone: (254) 499-2814
Devo is a calm, affectionate bully mix who genuinely loves people. He walks beautifully on a leash, takes treats gently, and has been wonderful at vet visits and handling. His happy smile is contagious. He is neutered and up to date on vaccines, rabies, Bordetella, and heartworm prevention (per listing details).
If you want an easygoing companion who enjoys attention and nice walks, Devo could be your new best buddy.
👉 Meet Devo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Domino
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier / Australian Cattle Dog mix
- Age: Senior (listing notes about 4–5 years)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white
- Weight: About 45 lbs
- Adoption fee: $20
- Shelter: Hamilton Animal Shelter
- Phone: (254) 499-2814
Domino is a sweet mixed-breed girl who came in very scared and in rough shape, with hair loss and low confidence. With patience and kindness, she’s learning that she is safe and is slowly letting her gentle personality shine through.
If you’re the kind of person who enjoys helping a shy dog blossom, Domino may be the perfect match for you.
👉 Meet Domino and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Hamilton, TX, please consider visiting Hamilton Animal Shelter or calling (254) 499-2814 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends, family, or on social media can also help them find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.