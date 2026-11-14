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Hamilton Township
🏥 Hamilton Township NJ Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local Openings
12 days ago
Healthcare hiring is steady in Hamilton Township, NJ right now, with options for both licensed pros and people looking to grow into a new role.
Here are several solid openings worth a look:
Audiologist or Hearing Instrument Specialist (Mercerville, NJ)
- Employer: Audibel / Starkey Retail (Northland Hearing Centers, Inc.)
- Location: Mercerville area, Hamilton Township, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $70,840 – $81,900/year + uncapped monthly commissions
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with company contributions, life & disability insurance, PTO, sick time, holidays, hearing aid discounts, telemedicine
- Why it’s appealing: Lead hearing tests, fittings, and follow-ups using industry-leading Starkey technology, with strong training, marketing support, and clear room to grow your career.
Physician Assistant / Nurse Practitioner
- Employer: AXA Professionals
- Location: Hamilton, NJ (in-person)
- Type: Full-time, Contract
- Pay: $60 – $77/hour
- Benefits: Flexible schedule, health insurance, paid time off, retirement plan
- Why it’s appealing: Work in a cardiovascular and pulmonary testing clinic serving first responders across NJ; new grads welcome, no prior medical experience in this setting required, and you’ll be cross-trained on all tests. (Note: you must create a profile at axamedical.com/signup.)
Pharmacy Technician / Pharm Tech Apprenticeship
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Mercerville–Hamilton Square, NJ
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: $17 – $23.25/hour
- Benefits (with 30-hour work week): Health, dental, vision, prescription coverage, 401(k), employee discount, career development
- Why it’s appealing: “Earn while you learn” role with a formal apprenticeship that helps you become a PTCB-certified Pharmacy Technician, with hands-on customer care and strong training in a busy retail pharmacy.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—openings like these are a good sign that more similar roles may pop up soon.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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