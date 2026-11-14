Healthcare hiring is steady in Hamilton Township, NJ right now, with options for both licensed pros and people looking to grow into a new role.

Here are several solid openings worth a look:

Employer: Audibel / Starkey Retail (Northland Hearing Centers, Inc.)

Audibel / Starkey Retail (Northland Hearing Centers, Inc.) Location: Mercerville area, Hamilton Township, NJ

Mercerville area, Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,840 – $81,900/year + uncapped monthly commissions

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with company contributions, life & disability insurance, PTO, sick time, holidays, hearing aid discounts, telemedicine

Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with company contributions, life & disability insurance, PTO, sick time, holidays, hearing aid discounts, telemedicine Why it’s appealing: Lead hearing tests, fittings, and follow-ups using industry-leading Starkey technology, with strong training, marketing support, and clear room to grow your career.

Employer: AXA Professionals

AXA Professionals Location: Hamilton, NJ (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time, Contract

Pay: $60 – $77/hour

Benefits: Flexible schedule, health insurance, paid time off, retirement plan

Flexible schedule, health insurance, paid time off, retirement plan Why it’s appealing: Work in a cardiovascular and pulmonary testing clinic serving first responders across NJ; new grads welcome, no prior medical experience in this setting required, and you’ll be cross-trained on all tests. (Note: you must create a profile at axamedical.com/signup.)

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Mercerville–Hamilton Square, NJ

Type: Part-time

Salary: $17 – $23.25/hour

Benefits (with 30-hour work week): Health, dental, vision, prescription coverage, 401(k), employee discount, career development

Health, dental, vision, prescription coverage, 401(k), employee discount, career development Why it’s appealing: “Earn while you learn” role with a formal apprenticeship that helps you become a PTCB-certified Pharmacy Technician, with hands-on customer care and strong training in a busy retail pharmacy.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—openings like these are a good sign that more similar roles may pop up soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.