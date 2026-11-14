Hamilton has some very special cats looking for loving homes right now. If you’ve been thinking about adopting, these sweet kitties are already vetted, social, and just waiting to meet you.

Breed: American Shorthair

American Shorthair Age: Adult (about 5 years)

Adult (about 5 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby

Gray/blue/silver tabby Adoption fee: $0

Shelter/Owner: For Adoption By Private Owner (Hamilton, NJ)

Health: Healthy, no behavioral issues; had an annual physical and is up-to-date on rabies vaccine (Oct 2026)

Personality & habits:

Rico is described as super loving, very playful, and a total cuddlebug. He will greet you at the door and loves to chase treats. He has grown up as an indoor cat, but he enjoys the outdoors safely: he has been partly trained to walk on a leash and would likely enjoy a secure, fenced backyard with supervision.

Rico has tried to slip out before, so his new family should be ready to keep him safe indoors or on a leash.

👉 Meet Rico and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Shorthair

American Shorthair Age: Adult (about 6 years)

Adult (about 6 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption fee: $0

Shelter/Owner: For Adoption By Private Owner (Hamilton, NJ)

Health: Healthy, no behavioral issues; had an annual physical and is up-to-date on rabies vaccine (Oct 2026); noted as a little over a healthy weight

Personality & home needs:

Mau is a little shy at first, but once he trusts you he is super loving and a cuddlebug. He likes the other resident cat (Rico), but with any new cat he would need a slow introduction. His owner says he would prefer a single-cat home, so he may do best as the only kitty.

Like Rico, Mau has tried to escape and loves to go outside, so his new family should be careful with doors and keep him safely indoors or supervised.

👉 Meet Mau and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Kitten (eDOB 4/20/2026)

Kitten (eDOB 4/20/2026) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Animals In Distress

Location: Hamilton, NJ

Hamilton, NJ Health: Spayed, litter box trained, up to date on vaccines, tested negative for FIV and FeLV

Personality & ideal home:

CINDERPAW is a sweetheart with loud purrs and head nudges asking for pets. She’s very social and loves to follow humans around the house. She also enjoys playing with other cats and would do best in a home with another cat friend, or she can be adopted with another kitten/cat from the same shelter.

👉 Meet CINDERPAW and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Hamilton, NJ, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats, or share their links with friends and neighbors. Every share helps them get one step closer to a forever family.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.