These three Hamilton pups are in urgent need of adopters through Arcadia Animal Rescue – Central NJ Chapter. If you’ve been thinking about adding a dog to your family, now is the time.

Breed: Boxer mix

Boxer mix Age: Young (about 2 years)

Young (about 2 years) Gender: Female

Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)

(tan/brown, black & white) Weight: About 54 lbs

About Rescue: Arcadia Animal Rescue - Central NJ Chapter

Location: Hamilton, NJ

Alanis is a gentle, people-loving girl who greets visitors with tail wags, takes treats softly, and leans in for attention. She already knows “sit” and walks nicely on a leash, so she’s off to a great start with manners.

She is listed as urgent with less than 48 hours, so she especially needs someone ready to foster or adopt right away.

👉 Meet Alanis and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Baby (about 7 months)

(about 7 months) Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Weight: About 36 lbs

About Rescue: Arcadia Animal Rescue - Central NJ Chapter

Location: Hamilton, NJ

Isla is a sweet, loving, full-of-life puppy who was found as a stray. At just 7 months old, she should be enjoying a fun puppyhood in a home, not sitting in a crowded shelter.

She is also listed as urgent with less than 48 hours, so a foster or adopter is needed very quickly to save her.

👉 Meet Isla and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Senior (about 8 years)

(about 8 years) Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Weight: About 11 lbs

About Rescue: Arcadia Animal Rescue - Central NJ Chapter

Location: Hamilton, NJ

Radar is a tiny senior gentleman described as sweet and cuddly. At only 11 pounds, he’s the perfect size for someone looking for a small companion to hold and spoil.

He is also listed as urgent and needs a safe place by the date mentioned in his listing.

👉 Meet Radar and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you can’t adopt, please consider sharing these dogs’ links, or ask about fostering through Arcadia Animal Rescue - Central NJ Chapter so they have more time to find forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.