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🐶 Urgent Hamilton Dogs Need Loving Homes Right Away
These three Hamilton pups are in urgent need of adopters through Arcadia Animal Rescue – Central NJ Chapter. If you’ve been thinking about adding a dog to your family, now is the time.
Alanis URGENT LESS THAN 48HRS
- Breed: Boxer mix
- Age: Young (about 2 years)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)
- Weight: About 54 lbs
- Rescue: Arcadia Animal Rescue - Central NJ Chapter
- Location: Hamilton, NJ
Alanis is a gentle, people-loving girl who greets visitors with tail wags, takes treats softly, and leans in for attention. She already knows “sit” and walks nicely on a leash, so she’s off to a great start with manners.
She is listed as urgent with less than 48 hours, so she especially needs someone ready to foster or adopt right away.
👉 Meet Alanis and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Isla URGENT 48 HOURS
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Baby (about 7 months)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Weight: About 36 lbs
- Rescue: Arcadia Animal Rescue - Central NJ Chapter
- Location: Hamilton, NJ
Isla is a sweet, loving, full-of-life puppy who was found as a stray. At just 7 months old, she should be enjoying a fun puppyhood in a home, not sitting in a crowded shelter.
She is also listed as urgent with less than 48 hours, so a foster or adopter is needed very quickly to save her.
👉 Meet Isla and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Little Senior Radar URGENT
- Breed: Chihuahua mix
- Age: Senior (about 8 years)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Weight: About 11 lbs
- Rescue: Arcadia Animal Rescue - Central NJ Chapter
- Location: Hamilton, NJ
Radar is a tiny senior gentleman described as sweet and cuddly. At only 11 pounds, he’s the perfect size for someone looking for a small companion to hold and spoil.
He is also listed as urgent and needs a safe place by the date mentioned in his listing.
👉 Meet Radar and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you can’t adopt, please consider sharing these dogs’ links, or ask about fostering through Arcadia Animal Rescue - Central NJ Chapter so they have more time to find forever homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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