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💻 Hamilton Township NJ IT Jobs – Multiple High-Paying Roles
Hamilton Township’s tech scene is busy right now, with solid options from junior to senior level. If you’re in IT or security and can be onsite, these are worth a look.
Cybersecurity Engineer – Level IV
- Employer: Augustine Consulting, Inc. (ACI)
- Location: Hamilton Square, NJ (onsite)
- Type: FULL-TIME
- Salary: $126,000 – $186,000/year
Senior cyber role supporting U.S. Government / DoD (PEO Soldier) work. You’ll design and run secure networks, handle advanced threat analysis, and work with NIST RMF, NIST 800-53/171, DoD standards, and tools like Nessus, Fortify, Retina. Requires U.S. citizenship, Secret clearance (or ability to obtain), CISSP, and 5–20+ years experience depending on education.
Junior Data Test Analyst
- Employer: Envision Technology Solutions
- Location: Hamilton, NJ (onsite)
- Type: FULL-TIME
- Salary: Not listed
Great fit if you have 2–5 years in data testing or SDET and know financial services or wealth management. You’ll use advanced SQL to test data pipelines, APIs, and batch jobs, checking accounts, holdings, and statements for accuracy. Python/PyTest is a plus; they ask for your work authorization, expected salary, and interview availability up front.
Information Security Engineer (Vulnerability Management Analyst)
- Employer: MACOM
- Location: Hamilton Township, NJ
- Type: FULL-TIME
- Salary: $64,000 – $113,000/year, RSU and bonus eligible
Early-career security role owning CrowdStrike Falcon Exposure Management and helping teams fix the most important vulnerabilities first. You’ll manage dashboards, coverage, and tickets, run review meetings, and report on risk trends. Looking for 1–3 years in IT/security, basic Windows/macOS/Linux and networking, plus strong communication; experience with Tenable/Qualys/Rapid7, scripting, or Jira/ServiceNow is a bonus. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and professional development.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many teams will train the right person with a solid base and good attitude.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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