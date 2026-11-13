Hamilton Township’s tech scene is busy right now, with solid options from junior to senior level. If you’re in IT or security and can be onsite, these are worth a look.

Employer: Augustine Consulting, Inc. (ACI)

Augustine Consulting, Inc. (ACI) Location: Hamilton Square, NJ (onsite)

Hamilton Square, NJ (onsite) Type: FULL-TIME

FULL-TIME Salary: $126,000 – $186,000/year

Senior cyber role supporting U.S. Government / DoD (PEO Soldier) work. You’ll design and run secure networks, handle advanced threat analysis, and work with NIST RMF, NIST 800-53/171, DoD standards, and tools like Nessus, Fortify, Retina. Requires U.S. citizenship, Secret clearance (or ability to obtain), CISSP, and 5–20+ years experience depending on education.

Employer: Envision Technology Solutions

Envision Technology Solutions Location: Hamilton, NJ (onsite)

Hamilton, NJ (onsite) Type: FULL-TIME

FULL-TIME Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you have 2–5 years in data testing or SDET and know financial services or wealth management. You’ll use advanced SQL to test data pipelines, APIs, and batch jobs, checking accounts, holdings, and statements for accuracy. Python/PyTest is a plus; they ask for your work authorization, expected salary, and interview availability up front.

Employer: MACOM

Location: Hamilton Township, NJ

Hamilton Township, NJ Type: FULL-TIME

FULL-TIME Salary: $64,000 – $113,000/year, RSU and bonus eligible

Early-career security role owning CrowdStrike Falcon Exposure Management and helping teams fix the most important vulnerabilities first. You’ll manage dashboards, coverage, and tickets, run review meetings, and report on risk trends. Looking for 1–3 years in IT/security, basic Windows/macOS/Linux and networking, plus strong communication; experience with Tenable/Qualys/Rapid7, scripting, or Jira/ServiceNow is a bonus. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and professional development.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many teams will train the right person with a solid base and good attitude.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.