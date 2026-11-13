These Hamilton pups are in urgent need of adopters or fosters. If you’ve been thinking about adding a dog to your family, now is a powerful time to help.

Breed: Coonhound mix

Coonhound mix Age: Senior (about 8 years)

Senior (about 8 years) Gender: Male

Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)

Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white) Size: About 32 lbs

About 32 lbs Shelter: Arcadia Animal Rescue - Central NJ Chapter

Enzo is a smaller Coonhound boy with a very sweet face and a soft smile. At around 8 years old, he should be spending his golden years on a comfy couch, not in a shelter kennel. He’s been waiting far too long for someone to finally choose him.

👉 Meet Enzo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier mix

American Staffordshire Terrier mix Age: Young (about 3 years)

Young (about 3 years) Gender: Female

Color: Black with white

Black with white Size: About 34 lbs

About 34 lbs Shelter: Arcadia Animal Rescue - Central NJ Chapter

Ivory is a petite young girl who likely had a rough past and may have been used for breeding. She came in as a stray with her sister Ebony, scared and unsure. Now she just needs a safe, loving home where she can finally be the one who is cared for.

👉 Meet Ivory and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Black Mouth Cur / Labrador Retriever mix

Black Mouth Cur / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Senior (about 11 years)

Senior (about 11 years) Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Size: About 40 lbs

About 40 lbs Shelter: Arcadia Animal Rescue - Central NJ Chapter

Patty is an older girl with gentle, tired eyes who just wants a soft place to rest. At around 11 years old, she deserves a quiet home, cozy blankets, and kind people to spoil her for the rest of her life.

👉 Meet Patty and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier mix

American Staffordshire Terrier mix Age: Adult (about 4 years)

Adult (about 4 years) Gender: Male

Color: White with black

White with black Size: About 43 lbs

About 43 lbs Shelter: Arcadia Animal Rescue - Central NJ Chapter

Goober arrived at the shelter very underweight and in poor condition, yet he still loves people. He’s a resilient boy who has been through a lot and is ready for a family that will finally treat him right.

👉 Meet Goober and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier mix

American Staffordshire Terrier mix Age: Young (about 3 years)

Young (about 3 years) Gender: Female

Color: Black with white

Black with white Size: About 34 lbs

About 34 lbs Shelter: Arcadia Animal Rescue - Central NJ Chapter

Ebony is Ivory’s sister, another small, young girl who likely had a hard start in life. She came in as a stray, frightened and unsure, and is now hoping for a family who will show her what real love feels like.

👉 Meet Ebony and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Dutch Shepherd mix

Dutch Shepherd mix Age: Adult (about 5 years)

Adult (about 5 years) Gender: Female

Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)

Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white) Size: About 70 lbs

About 70 lbs Shelter: Arcadia Animal Rescue - Central NJ Chapter

Crumpet is a larger Dutch Shepherd mix who came in as a stray. She’s scared and confused in the shelter environment and needs a patient, calm home to help her feel safe again.

👉 Meet Crumpet and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Young (about 8 months)

Young (about 8 months) Gender: Male

Color: Black with white

Black with white Size: About 45 lbs

About 45 lbs Shelter: Arcadia Animal Rescue - Central NJ Chapter

Feo is still just a puppy and was surrendered by his owner simply because they no longer wanted to care for him. He’s a sweet, growing Lab mix who needs a committed family to give him training, structure, and lots of love.

👉 Meet Feo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Shepherd / Beagle mix

Australian Shepherd / Beagle mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)

Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white) Adoption Fee: $450

Shelter: All 4 The Dogs Rescue

Contact: (609) 789-3464

Mavis is a young, tricolor Aussie/Beagle mix pup. With herding-dog smarts and Beagle charm in the mix, he’ll likely enjoy playtime, walks, and mental games with an active family.

👉 Meet Mavis and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Beagle / Australian Shepherd mix

Beagle / Australian Shepherd mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)

Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white) Adoption Fee: $450

Shelter: All 4 The Dogs Rescue

Contact: (609) 789-3464

Mako is another adorable tricolor Beagle/Aussie mix pup. He’ll need typical puppy training, structure, and plenty of exercise as he grows.

👉 Meet Mako and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Australian Shepherd mix

German Shepherd Dog / Australian Shepherd mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Color: Black with brown/red/golden tones

Black with brown/red/golden tones Adoption Fee: $450

Shelter: All 4 The Dogs Rescue

Contact: (609) 789-3464

Nino is a shepherd mix puppy who will likely grow into an active, intelligent dog. He’ll do best with a family ready for training, play, and daily exercise.

👉 Meet Nino and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Young (about 1 year)

Young (about 1 year) Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Size: About 58 lbs

About 58 lbs Shelter: Arcadia Animal Rescue - Central NJ Chapter

Luke is a handsome young Lab mix whose previous owner did not keep him safe or properly cared for. Now he’s sitting in a shelter, confused and waiting for someone who will truly commit to him.

👉 Meet Luke and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Golden Retriever mix

Golden Retriever mix Age: Adult (about 6 years)

Adult (about 6 years) Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Size: About 70 lbs

About 70 lbs Shelter: Arcadia Animal Rescue - Central NJ Chapter

Chess is a 6-year-old Golden mix whose world has been turned upside down after losing the home he thought was forever. He’s now in the shelter, hoping someone new will give him a second chance.

👉 Meet Chess and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Hamilton, NJ, please consider adopting, fostering, or sharing these dogs with friends and neighbors. A quick phone call or online application could be the start of a whole new life for one of them.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.