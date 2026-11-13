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🐶 Gentle, Urgent-Need Dogs Hoping for Homes in Hamilton, NJ
These Hamilton pups are in urgent need of adopters or fosters. If you’ve been thinking about adding a dog to your family, now is a powerful time to help.
Enzo URGENT SENIOR
- Breed: Coonhound mix
- Age: Senior (about 8 years)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)
- Size: About 32 lbs
- Shelter: Arcadia Animal Rescue - Central NJ Chapter
Enzo is a smaller Coonhound boy with a very sweet face and a soft smile. At around 8 years old, he should be spending his golden years on a comfy couch, not in a shelter kennel. He’s been waiting far too long for someone to finally choose him.
👉 Meet Enzo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ivory URGENT PLEASE HELP
- Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier mix
- Age: Young (about 3 years)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white
- Size: About 34 lbs
- Shelter: Arcadia Animal Rescue - Central NJ Chapter
Ivory is a petite young girl who likely had a rough past and may have been used for breeding. She came in as a stray with her sister Ebony, scared and unsure. Now she just needs a safe, loving home where she can finally be the one who is cared for.
👉 Meet Ivory and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Senior Patty URGENT
- Breed: Black Mouth Cur / Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Senior (about 11 years)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Size: About 40 lbs
- Shelter: Arcadia Animal Rescue - Central NJ Chapter
Patty is an older girl with gentle, tired eyes who just wants a soft place to rest. At around 11 years old, she deserves a quiet home, cozy blankets, and kind people to spoil her for the rest of her life.
👉 Meet Patty and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Goober URGENT HELP
- Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier mix
- Age: Adult (about 4 years)
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with black
- Size: About 43 lbs
- Shelter: Arcadia Animal Rescue - Central NJ Chapter
Goober arrived at the shelter very underweight and in poor condition, yet he still loves people. He’s a resilient boy who has been through a lot and is ready for a family that will finally treat him right.
👉 Meet Goober and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ebony URGENT CAME IN WITH SIS
- Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier mix
- Age: Young (about 3 years)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white
- Size: About 34 lbs
- Shelter: Arcadia Animal Rescue - Central NJ Chapter
Ebony is Ivory’s sister, another small, young girl who likely had a hard start in life. She came in as a stray, frightened and unsure, and is now hoping for a family who will show her what real love feels like.
👉 Meet Ebony and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Crumpet URGENT
- Breed: Dutch Shepherd mix
- Age: Adult (about 5 years)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)
- Size: About 70 lbs
- Shelter: Arcadia Animal Rescue - Central NJ Chapter
Crumpet is a larger Dutch Shepherd mix who came in as a stray. She’s scared and confused in the shelter environment and needs a patient, calm home to help her feel safe again.
👉 Meet Crumpet and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Feo URGENT BABY
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Young (about 8 months)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with white
- Size: About 45 lbs
- Shelter: Arcadia Animal Rescue - Central NJ Chapter
Feo is still just a puppy and was surrendered by his owner simply because they no longer wanted to care for him. He’s a sweet, growing Lab mix who needs a committed family to give him training, structure, and lots of love.
👉 Meet Feo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mavis
- Breed: Australian Shepherd / Beagle mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)
- Adoption Fee: $450
- Shelter: All 4 The Dogs Rescue
- Contact: (609) 789-3464
Mavis is a young, tricolor Aussie/Beagle mix pup. With herding-dog smarts and Beagle charm in the mix, he’ll likely enjoy playtime, walks, and mental games with an active family.
👉 Meet Mavis and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mako
- Breed: Beagle / Australian Shepherd mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)
- Adoption Fee: $450
- Shelter: All 4 The Dogs Rescue
- Contact: (609) 789-3464
Mako is another adorable tricolor Beagle/Aussie mix pup. He’ll need typical puppy training, structure, and plenty of exercise as he grows.
👉 Meet Mako and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Nino
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Australian Shepherd mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with brown/red/golden tones
- Adoption Fee: $450
- Shelter: All 4 The Dogs Rescue
- Contact: (609) 789-3464
Nino is a shepherd mix puppy who will likely grow into an active, intelligent dog. He’ll do best with a family ready for training, play, and daily exercise.
👉 Meet Nino and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Luke URGENT HELP NEEDED
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Young (about 1 year)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Size: About 58 lbs
- Shelter: Arcadia Animal Rescue - Central NJ Chapter
Luke is a handsome young Lab mix whose previous owner did not keep him safe or properly cared for. Now he’s sitting in a shelter, confused and waiting for someone who will truly commit to him.
👉 Meet Luke and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Chess URGENT
- Breed: Golden Retriever mix
- Age: Adult (about 6 years)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Size: About 70 lbs
- Shelter: Arcadia Animal Rescue - Central NJ Chapter
Chess is a 6-year-old Golden mix whose world has been turned upside down after losing the home he thought was forever. He’s now in the shelter, hoping someone new will give him a second chance.
👉 Meet Chess and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Hamilton, NJ, please consider adopting, fostering, or sharing these dogs with friends and neighbors. A quick phone call or online application could be the start of a whole new life for one of them.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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