🏗️ Hamilton Township NJ Engineering Roles With Multiple Openings

Hamilton Township is turning into a quiet hub for power and nuclear engineering work. If you’re a seasoned engineer, there are several high-paying roles here with hybrid schedules and strong benefits.

Employer: Sargent & Lundy

Sargent & Lundy Location: Hamilton, NJ (hybrid: office + work from home)

(hybrid: office + work from home) Type: Full-time

Salary: $145,310 – $222,001

Lead structural design for new nuclear facilities and plant upgrades while guiding a team of engineers. This role is ideal if you have 10+ years in structural design, a PE/SE license, and want to work on complex steel and concrete projects with occasional travel and strong, award-winning benefits.

Employer: Sargent & Lundy

Sargent & Lundy Location: Hamilton, NJ (hybrid: 3 days in office, 2 remote)

(hybrid: 3 days in office, 2 remote) Type: Full-time

Salary: $134,546 – $205,557

Take the lead on HV/EHV substation protection and controls work, from relaying philosophies to SCADA and telecom concepts. Best fit if you have 12+ years substation design at 138kV+, a PE, and want to mentor others while working on a mix of upgrades and studies, with potential relocation support.

Employer: Sargent & Lundy

Sargent & Lundy Location: Hamilton, NJ (hybrid: 3 days in office, 2 remote)

(hybrid: 3 days in office, 2 remote) Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,019 – $152,807

Join project teams handling medium-voltage and high-voltage substation design, reports, and project management. Great if you have 7+ years in MV power systems, can juggle multiple projects, and want to grow into deeper 138kV+ substation work with travel to client sites as needed.

If one of these sounds close to your background, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.