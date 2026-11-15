Hamilton’s transportation scene is busy right now, from local parts delivery to regional trucking and even aviation. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: 10-4 Logistics USA

10-4 Logistics USA Location: Hamilton, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Estimated $1,600–$1,800 per week after training

Recent CDL school grad? This is a regional dry van job with weekly home time, 4 weeks of paid training, and no prior experience required. Brand-new trucks, mostly drop-and-hook freight, plus medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) with match.

Employer: Helicopter Jobs (supporting Air Methods / Cincinnati Children’s partnership)

Helicopter Jobs (supporting Air Methods / Cincinnati Children’s partnership) Location: Hamilton, OH (Cincinnati area)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Helicopter mechanic role working on rotor aircraft (EC145 experience preferred) in a hospital-based air medical setting. You’ll handle inspections, repairs, and documentation under FAA Part 135, so an FAA A&P license and a few years of experience are key.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Hamilton, OH

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Great fit if you want local driving with no CDL required. You’ll deliver parts in company vehicles, help customers in the store, and keep routes running on time—ideal for someone with basic auto parts knowledge and a valid driver’s license.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.