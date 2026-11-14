Animal Adoption Foundation has a one-year-old black female cat named Lucy-furr available for adoption at 2480 Ross Millville Rd, Hamilton, OH 45013; she is a gentle, short-haired cat who was rescued as a pregnant stray, raised five kittens in foster care, and is now back at the shelter looking for a permanent home. To meet Lucy-furr, visit the shelter or contact 513-737-7387 or office@aafpets.org. More information: https://aafpets.org/

This content is adapted from materials provided by Animal Adoption Foundation