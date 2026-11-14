Hamilton’s sales scene is busy right now, especially in industrial tech and entry-level project work. If you like talking with people and chasing goals, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: SencorpWhite

SencorpWhite Location: Hamilton, OH (on-site first year, then can relocate in the continental U.S.)

(on-site first year, then can relocate in the continental U.S.) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Create new sales opportunities for automated storage systems and inventory software. Lots of outbound calls, qualifying leads, and hosting demos at the Hamilton demo center—great if you’re early in your career and want strong sales training with technical products.

Employer: SencorpWhite

SencorpWhite Location: Hamilton, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Early-career outside sales role selling automated storage solutions in a territory or industry vertical. You’ll build your own pipeline, run discovery calls, work with Engineering on proposals, and travel up to 30%—good fit if you like hunting for new business and closing deals.

Employer: SencorpWhite

SencorpWhite Location: Hamilton, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior, quota-carrying role owning a territory or industry for capital equipment and automation sales. You’ll lead complex, multi-site deals, manage RFPs, forecast in Salesforce, and travel up to 50%—aimed at experienced B2B closers with a strong track record.

Employer: Launch 513

Launch 513 Location: Cincinnati, OH (in-person; serving the greater Hamilton/Cincy area)

(in-person; serving the greater Hamilton/Cincy area) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level role supporting retail sales, marketing, and customer acquisition projects. You’ll work events and retail locations, help run daily operations, and get hands-on training with clear growth paths into team lead and project management.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading a full posting can spark ideas for other roles to search.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.