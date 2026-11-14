Hamilton has some very special cats waiting for a safe, loving home. All of these kitties are at Animal Friends Humane Society and are looking for someone to give them a fresh start.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Animal Friends Humane Society

Phone: (513) 867-5727

Odin is a young tuxedo boy with classic black-and-white markings. As a baby, he’s at a great age to learn the routines of a new home and bond closely with his people.

👉 Meet Odin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly Brown/Chocolate

Mostly Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Animal Friends Humane Society

Phone: (513) 867-5727

Cousin Itt is a brown baby boy with a fun name and soft coloring. He’s still very young and ready to grow up in a home where he can feel safe and loved.

👉 Meet Cousin Itt and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray / Blue

Gray / Blue Adoption fee: $40

Shelter: Animal Friends Humane Society

Phone: (513) 867-5727

Meet Fable!

Fable was found after being left in a cardboard box in someone’s yard. A kind person brought her to the shelter, where she had a quick check-up and was cleared for adoption. When she first came out of the box, she had litter on her paws and back end, so staff believe she was someone’s indoor kitty before.

Fable has been nose-to-nose with other cats with no issues at the shelter. The team suggests slow introductions if you have resident cats, so everyone can adjust at their own pace.

👉 Meet Fable and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly Brown/Chocolate

Mostly Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Animal Friends Humane Society

Phone: (513) 867-5727

Ike is a brown baby boy who’s just starting life and looking for a family to grow up with. As a young kitten, he’ll need gentle guidance, playtime, and lots of love.

👉 Meet Ike and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly Brown/Chocolate

Mostly Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Animal Friends Humane Society

Phone: (513) 867-5727

Mike is another sweet brown baby boy at the shelter. He’s ready for a calm, caring home where he can feel secure and learn that people are safe and kind.

👉 Meet Mike and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Hamilton, OH and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting Animal Friends Humane Society or calling (513) 867-5727 to ask about these kitties.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.