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🐶 Playful Mixed-Breed Dogs Ready for Adoption in Hamilton, OH
Looking for a loyal new friend in Hamilton, Ohio? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Animal Friends Humane Society for someone to love.
Copper
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with gray or silver
- Adoption Fee: $95
- Shelter: Animal Friends Humane Society
- Phone: (513) 867-5727
Copper is a handsome young boy with a striking dark coat and silver highlights. If you’re looking for an energetic companion to grow up with your family, he could be the one.
👉 Meet Copper and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pitch
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with tan, yellow, or fawn
- Adoption Fee: $95
- Shelter: Animal Friends Humane Society
- Phone: (513) 867-5727
Pitch has a beautiful dark coat with warm tan or fawn markings. This young pup is ready to learn, play, and bond with a new family.
👉 Meet Pitch and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cypress
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brindle with white
- Adoption Fee: $95
- Shelter: Animal Friends Humane Society
- Phone: (513) 867-5727
Cypress is a handsome adult dog with a brindle-and-white coat. If you prefer a dog who’s a bit more mature, Cypress may be a great match.
👉 Meet Cypress and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sitka
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with white
- Adoption Fee: $95
- Shelter: Animal Friends Humane Society
- Phone: (513) 867-5727
Sitka sports a classic black-and-white coat and is an adult pup ready for a fresh start. He’s waiting patiently for someone to give him a second chance.
👉 Meet Sitka and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Hamilton, OH, consider visiting Animal Friends Humane Society to meet these dogs in person. Even if you can’t adopt right now, sharing their profiles can help them find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.