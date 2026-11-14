Looking for a loyal new friend in Hamilton, Ohio? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Animal Friends Humane Society for someone to love.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with gray or silver

Black with gray or silver Adoption Fee: $95

Shelter: Animal Friends Humane Society

Phone: (513) 867-5727

Copper is a handsome young boy with a striking dark coat and silver highlights. If you’re looking for an energetic companion to grow up with your family, he could be the one.

👉 Meet Copper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with tan, yellow, or fawn

Black with tan, yellow, or fawn Adoption Fee: $95

Shelter: Animal Friends Humane Society

Phone: (513) 867-5727

Pitch has a beautiful dark coat with warm tan or fawn markings. This young pup is ready to learn, play, and bond with a new family.

👉 Meet Pitch and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brindle with white

Brindle with white Adoption Fee: $95

Shelter: Animal Friends Humane Society

Phone: (513) 867-5727

Cypress is a handsome adult dog with a brindle-and-white coat. If you prefer a dog who’s a bit more mature, Cypress may be a great match.

👉 Meet Cypress and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption Fee: $95

Shelter: Animal Friends Humane Society

Phone: (513) 867-5727

Sitka sports a classic black-and-white coat and is an adult pup ready for a fresh start. He’s waiting patiently for someone to give him a second chance.

👉 Meet Sitka and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Hamilton, OH, consider visiting Animal Friends Humane Society to meet these dogs in person. Even if you can’t adopt right now, sharing their profiles can help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.