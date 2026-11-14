Hamilton’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like helping customers and staying on your feet. Here are a few customer-facing roles hiring now, from auto parts pros to seasonal sales.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Location: Hamilton, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.60–$17.35 per hour

Help DIY customers find the right auto parts, handle advanced lookups, and do services like battery installs and testing. This is a higher-level retail role, great if you have 3–5 years of auto parts experience and want steady hours plus benefits.

Employer: MINISO USA

Location: Hamilton, OH

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: $14.00 per hour

Perfect if you want extra income for the season. You’ll greet shoppers, keep the store looking sharp, run the register, and help with returns and membership sign-ups. Good fit if you’re friendly, reliable, and can work evenings, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Hamilton, OH

Type: Part-time, management

Lead a small team, drive sales, and keep store operations running smoothly while delivering “WOW” customer service. This is a strong step up if you have retail or automotive experience and want leadership responsibilities without full-time hours.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good retail spots tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.