Hamilton’s finance scene is busy right now, with solid options for both senior auditors and early-career accounting pros. Here are a few standout roles worth a closer look.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Hamilton, OH (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75K–$115K base + bonus + stock options

Lead audit engagements, guide junior staff, and work directly with clients while using your GAAP/GAAS skills. This one stands out for its clear path to Audit Manager, flexible work setup, and strong benefits (401(k) match, PTO, medical, dental, vision).

Employer: Synectics Inc.

Location: Hamilton, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you have 2–5 years of public accounting audit experience and like variety—work with private companies, family businesses, and nonprofits. You’ll lead audits, mentor staff, and enjoy perks like healthcare, retirement plan with employee ownership opportunity, flexible scheduling, and reduced summer hours.

Employer: Groupe SAICA (Saica Pack)

Location: Hamilton, OH, US

Type: Full-time (Regular)

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role supporting the accounting team with AP/AR, invoicing, daily reporting, deposits, and month-end close in a sustainability-focused packaging company. Good match if you have a finance/accounting background and want experience with SAP, collections, and general office admin in a mission-driven environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more detail on requirements and benefits, and some are open to different experience levels.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.