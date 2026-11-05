🏥 Several Healthcare & Medical Jobs Now Hiring in Hamilton, Ohio

Hamilton’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital roles to in‑home care. If you’re in medical or allied health, there are some solid openings to check out this week.

Employer: Matrix Medical Network

Matrix Medical Network Location: Hamilton, OH (in‑home visits)

Type: Part-time / PRN

Pay: Per assessment, $90–$115 per visit (about $1,800–$11,500/month depending on volume)

Per assessment, (about depending on volume) Perks: $1,500 sign-on bonus, mileage reimbursement, 401(k), CE support, option to move into full-time later.

You’ll visit adults and seniors where they live to complete 60‑minute health assessments, review meds, order basic labs, and help close care gaps. Great if you want flexible scheduling (you pick your days between 8am–7pm, any day of the week) and like one‑on‑one patient time instead of clinic rush.

Employer: Trilogy Health Services, LLC

Location: Gateway Springs Health Campus, 7250 Gateway Ave, Hamilton, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (weekly pay; exact rate not listed)

Competitive (weekly pay; exact rate not listed) Perks: Weekly pay, health, vision, dental & life insurance starting the first of the month after you start, 401(k) match, student loan repayment, tuition help, mental health support.

You’ll provide the full range of OT services for seniors—assessments, treatment plans, and hands‑on therapy to improve daily living skills. Good fit if you want a stable campus setting, strong benefits, and are early in your career (0–1 year experience welcome) with a master’s in OT and active OT license.

Employer: Lifeline24 Pharmacy

Location: Hamilton, OH

Type: Listed as full-time; ad notes flexible part-time 3rd shift

Listed as full-time; ad notes Pay: Competitive pharmacist pay (exact rate not listed)

(exact rate not listed) Perks: Weekly pay, employer‑matched retirement plan, health, disability & life insurance, free cell phone plan with family discounts, attendance bonus.

Overnight pharmacists handle order verification, safe dispensing, and consults for long‑term care facilities in a closed‑door setting. Ideal if you like 3rd shift, 7on/7off rhythm, want a quieter, non‑retail environment, and hold an active pharmacist license (LTC experience is a plus but not required).

Employer: TriHealth – Bethesda Butler Hospital

Location: 3125 Hamilton Mason Rd, Hamilton, OH 45011

Type: Full-time (72 hours per pay period)

Schedule: Night shift 7pm–7am , weekend & holiday rotation

, weekend & holiday rotation Pay: Not listed; includes comprehensive benefits

Not listed; includes Perks: Medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement plans, tuition reimbursement, student loan repayment options.

You’ll support the ED by performing EKGs, basic patient care, blood draws, and patient transport in a high‑acuity emergency setting. Great entry point if you have a high school diploma, want to be in the middle of fast‑paced emergency care, and are looking for career growth within a large health system.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—healthcare employers often have similar roles opening all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.