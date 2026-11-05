🐶 Playful, Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Hamilton, OH

Hamilton has some wonderful dogs waiting patiently for a home of their own. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, these pups at Animal Friends Humane Society would love to meet you.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption fee: $95

Shelter: Animal Friends Humane Society

Phone: (513) 867-5727

Gumball is a handsome black-and-white adult mixed-breed boy looking for a fresh start. As a medium-sized dog, he’s a nice fit for many homes and lifestyles. He’s waiting at Animal Friends Humane Society for someone to come meet him and see if he’s their match.

👉 Meet Gumball and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Energy level: Medium to high

Medium to high Adoption fee: $95

Shelter: Animal Friends Humane Society

Phone: (513) 867-5727

Biscuit is a smart, affectionate adult girl who just needs a little confidence and the right person to help her shine.

What we know about Biscuit:

A meet and greet is recommended with any resident dogs, as she is a bit under-socialized and still building confidence.

with any resident dogs, as she is a bit under-socialized and still building confidence. Easy to leash and walk , though she can show some barrier reactivity when walking through the kennel area.

, though she can show some when walking through the kennel area. Has medium to high energy and enjoys activity and playtime.

and enjoys activity and playtime. Very affectionate and will lean against you for pets.

and will lean against you for pets. Comfortable with full-body handling .

. Very treat-motivated and already knows sit and lay down . She may even bark at you for more treats, but she takes them gently .

and already knows and . She may even bark at you for more treats, but she . Likes tug toys and tennis balls and is curious about what’s going on around her.

Biscuit would do well with someone who can give her structure, training, and patience as she continues to gain confidence.

👉 Meet Biscuit and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White with brown/chocolate

White with brown/chocolate Adoption fee: $95

Shelter: Animal Friends Humane Society

Phone: (513) 867-5727

Boone is a striking white-and-brown adult mixed-breed boy with a lot of love to give. As a medium-sized dog, he’s a great size for many homes. He’s waiting at Animal Friends Humane Society to meet his future family.

👉 Meet Boone and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Hamilton, OH, please consider visiting Animal Friends Humane Society to meet these dogs in person. Sharing this post with friends, family, or local groups can also help them find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.