undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏭 Multiple Manufacturing & Engineering Roles Around Hamilton, Ohio
Hamilton’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially for folks with CNC and engineering skills. If you like hands-on work and steady full-time hours, these openings are worth a look.
CNC Machine Operator (1st Shift) – Hubbell Incorporated
- Employer: Hubbell Incorporated
- Location: Hamilton, OH
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
- Salary: Not listed
Run and monitor CNC machines to make precision parts to tight tolerances. Good fit if you have 1–5 years CNC experience, can read prints and use calipers/micrometers, and don’t mind being on your feet and lifting up to 35 lbs.
CNC Machinist (Richmond, IN – ~55 mins north of Hamilton)
- Employer: Ahaus Tool and Engineering
- Location: Richmond, IN (about 55 minutes north of Hamilton, OH)
- Type: Full-time, potential for 1st or 2nd shift after training
- Salary: Not listed
Advanced CNC role in a job-shop, non-production environment where you’ll set up machines, write simple programs at the control, and solve machining challenges with engineers and toolmakers. Best for experienced machinists (about 3+ years), comfortable with GD&T and in-process inspection, who don’t mind a short commute over the state line.
Manufacturing Engineer – OPW, a Dover Company
- Employer: OPW, a Dover Company
- Location: Hamilton, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed; role is bonus-eligible
Lead and improve manufacturing processes for fluid-handling products using Lean, Kaizen, automation, and CNC knowledge. Great match if you have a manufacturing engineering degree or strong equivalent experience, enjoy plant layout and process improvement, and want to own capital projects and continuous improvement work.
If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.