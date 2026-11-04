🏭 Multiple Manufacturing & Engineering Roles Around Hamilton, Ohio

Hamilton’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially for folks with CNC and engineering skills. If you like hands-on work and steady full-time hours, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Hubbell Incorporated

Hubbell Incorporated Location: Hamilton, OH

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Not listed

Run and monitor CNC machines to make precision parts to tight tolerances. Good fit if you have 1–5 years CNC experience, can read prints and use calipers/micrometers, and don’t mind being on your feet and lifting up to 35 lbs.

Employer: Ahaus Tool and Engineering

Location: Richmond, IN (about 55 minutes north of Hamilton, OH )

Richmond, IN (about ) Type: Full-time , potential for 1st or 2nd shift after training

, potential for 1st or 2nd shift after training Salary: Not listed

Advanced CNC role in a job-shop, non-production environment where you’ll set up machines, write simple programs at the control, and solve machining challenges with engineers and toolmakers. Best for experienced machinists (about 3+ years), comfortable with GD&T and in-process inspection, who don’t mind a short commute over the state line.

Employer: OPW, a Dover Company

Location: Hamilton, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed; role is bonus-eligible

Lead and improve manufacturing processes for fluid-handling products using Lean, Kaizen, automation, and CNC knowledge. Great match if you have a manufacturing engineering degree or strong equivalent experience, enjoy plant layout and process improvement, and want to own capital projects and continuous improvement work.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.