Hamilton neighbors are giving away some handy free items right now. If you need furniture, decor, or supplies, these local offers might be perfect for you.

Item: Dark wood dining table with three matching chairs, plus a leather loveseat

Condition: Table has some wear on the tabletop, but is described as still solid. No extra details given on the loveseat’s condition.

Location: Waterville, Route 20 (posted from Hamilton, NY)

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice chance to furnish a dining area and living room at no cost. Great for a first apartment, student housing, or a spare room.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: 8x12 area rug, vintage style

Details: Beautiful rug with intricate floral patterns, rich colors, and detailed design. From a smoke-free home. Has some wear on the edge (see photos in the listing).

Location: Hamilton, NY

Source: nextdoor.com

Large rug like this can warm up a living room, bedroom, or studio space. It’s free to whoever picks it up first, so timing matters.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Stack of blank CD-Rs and DVD-Rs

Details: Offered to anyone who can use them. Great for data backups, music mixes, or projects if you still have a disc drive.

Location: Hamilton, NY

Source: nextdoor.com

If you do crafts, archiving, or older tech projects, these could be very handy.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Hamilton tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster soon to arrange pickup.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.