Hamilton’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options for both imaging pros and pharmacists. If you’re looking to boost your income or try a new setting, these are worth a look.

Employer: Stability Healthcare

Stability Healthcare Location: Hamilton, MT

Type: Local Contract , 12 weeks, 36 hrs/week , 12‑hr day shifts

, 12 weeks, , Pay: $59 per hour

Perks: $600 travel bonus, day‑1 health insurance, PTO from day 1 (use it or cash out), guaranteed stipend if you’re called off, extra hourly bonus for overtime.

If you’re local and want contract pay without full travel life, this MRI Tech role offers strong hourly wages plus solid benefits from day one.

Employer: Stability Healthcare

Stability Healthcare Location: Hamilton, MT

Type: Travel , 12 weeks, 36 hrs/week , 12‑hr day shifts

, 12 weeks, , Pay: $2,299 per week (package based on 36 hrs/week)

(package based on 36 hrs/week) Perks: $600 travel bonus, day‑1 health insurance, PTO from day 1, guaranteed stipend if facility calls you off, extra hourly bonus for hours over contract.

Good fit if you want a classic travel contract with steady hours and a well‑known agency backing you.

Employer: Bestica Inc.

Bestica Inc. Location: Hamilton, MT

Type: Travel , about 12–13 weeks , 36 hrs/week , 12‑hr day shifts

, about , , Pay: $2,419 per week

Requirements: 3+ years MRI experience, BLS/BCLS, holiday coverage, EMR: Cerner; state license not needed per listing.

Higher weekly pay for experienced MRI Techs who can step in quickly and handle a busy imaging schedule.

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Coast Medical Service Location: Hamilton, MT

Type: Travel , 12 weeks , 36 hrs/week , 12‑hr day shifts

, , , Pay: $2,293 per week

Perks: Coast guarantees stipend payments for facility‑initiated call‑offs and on‑call shifts; nationwide agency with strong traveler reviews.

Nice option if you care about income stability and want backing from a highly rated travel agency.

Employer: Albertsons Companies

Location: Hamilton, MT (floating to area stores)

(floating to area stores) Type: Full‑time

Pay: Competitive wages (exact amount not listed)

Competitive wages (exact amount not listed) Requirements: RPh or PharmD , active pharmacy license in good standing, Certified Immunizer , able to work varied schedules.

, active pharmacy license in good standing, , able to work varied schedules. Benefits: Flexible schedules, associate discounts, health and welfare benefits (medical, dental, 401k), PTO, training and career growth; visa sponsorship or transfers may be available (OPT, H‑1B, TN).

Great if you like knowing your patients by name, enjoy clinical services, and want big‑company benefits while staying rooted in the community.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has similar roles nearby or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.