🏛️ Ravalli Airport Board: Budget, Fees, Fire Truck & Hangars

🏛️ Ravalli Airport Board: Finances, Fees, Fire Truck & Hangars

The Ravalli County Airport Board met at 3:00 PM on October 7, 2026 in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room, 215 S. 4th St, Hamilton. All seven board members were present at the start, along with county staff, the airport manager, and several members of the public.

Finances and Landing Fees

The Board approved the September 2, 2026 minutes and then reviewed the September 2026 financial report.

Year‑to‑date operations spending : $25,017.88

: Year‑to‑date income : $51,632.43

: Vector landing fees billed : $44,250.00

: Vector keeps 18% ($7,965.00), leaving $36,285.00 to the airport

The finance report was approved on a 7‑0 vote.

The Board again discussed airport landing fees. They want a full year of data and more detail on possible exemptions, like piston‑engine planes and special events. They voted 7‑0 to delay any decision until the April 2027 meeting.

Old Business: Roads, Sewer, Water, and Rules

Paving for Airport Road and the café parking lot does not yet have a set schedule.

and the does not yet have a set schedule. Sewer hookups and related grants were reviewed, including a list of current hookups and two new “connection by date” letters. The Board agreed to put this topic on the November 2026 agenda.

agenda. Work on access roads using reclaimed asphalt is on hold because of ongoing water issues .

. The Leasing Development and Construction Guidelines are under review.

are under review. Water problems on the southwest side of the airport are still happening, but are somewhat reduced.

of the airport are still happening, but are somewhat reduced. A committee has not yet met to finalize Rules & Regulations violation procedures ; the airport manager hopes to meet next month.

; the airport manager hopes to meet next month. Board member terms for M. Meloche, D. Bonem, and D. Bierer will expire on 12/31/2026.

The Board also received the September 2026 manager’s report, a complaint, and information on an MDOT Aeronautics Grant for $18,510.75, discussed with consultant Lance Bowser.

Emergency Plan and Fire Truck

Hamilton Rural Fire representatives joined to review a draft Airport Emergency Plan Policy. By consensus, the Board agreed to recommend approval of the final policy to the County Commissioners.

They also supported acquiring a 1997 E‑One Titan 4x4 fire truck from Missoula Montana Airport, subject to FAA transfer rules, county review, an MOU with Hamilton Rural Fire, and all transfer paperwork. This recommendation passed 7‑0.

Hangar Sales

The Board recommended that Commissioners approve two hangar sales, each with new lease attachments:

Hangar 344 – D63S – 4257 TL D : from J. Blatnik to Ivar Szper (approved 6‑0 after one member left).

: from to (approved after one member left). Hangar 268 – E219S – 5197 TL E: from Trautman Trust to MTD Holdings (approved 6‑0).

No one spoke during either public comment period.

The next Airport Board meeting is set for November 4, 2026 at 3:00 PM in the same location.