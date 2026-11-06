🚨 Wardens seek tips on mule deer illegally shot near Hamilton

🚨 Wardens seek tips on mule deer shot near Hamilton

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks game wardens are asking for help after a mule deer buck was illegally shot around 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31 on Two Bear Forest Service Road, near Sleeping Child Road in Hunting District 270, southeast of Hamilton.

Wardens say two adult men in a silver pickup truck with a matching topper shot and killed the deer, then left the area with it shortly after.

If you saw anything or have any information about this incident, please call 1-800-TIP-MONT or contact Bitterroot area game warden Taylor Gagnon at 406-552-9335.

People who report information may be eligible for a cash reward. You can also visit tipmont.mt.gov to learn more about reporting natural resource crimes.