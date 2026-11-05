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Hamilton

🐱 Sweet Shelter Cats in Hamilton MT Ready for Adoption

2 days ago

Hamilton has some wonderful cats waiting for loving homes at Bitter Root Humane Association. From tiny kittens to gentle seniors, there’s a great match here for many kinds of families.

Leelu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sx1fQ_1Gn5QcBb00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Mostly white
  • Adoption fee: $85
  • Shelter: Bitter Root Humane Association(406) 363-5311

👉 Meet Leelu and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Magnus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E5tu9_1Gn5QcBb00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Mostly black
  • Adoption fee: $85
  • Shelter: Bitter Root Humane Association(406) 363-5311

👉 Meet Magnus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Donatello

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RD4Ad_1Gn5QcBb00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: All black
  • Adoption fee: $95
  • Shelter: Bitter Root Humane Association(406) 363-5311

👉 Meet Donatello and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Flipper

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OH7Qw_1Gn5QcBb00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Mostly gray/blue
  • Adoption fee: $95
  • Shelter: Bitter Root Humane Association(406) 363-5311

👉 Meet Flipper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Gloria

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1buUt3_1Gn5QcBb00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: All black
  • Adoption fee: $95
  • Shelter: Bitter Root Humane Association(406) 363-5311

👉 Meet Gloria and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Raphael

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lov8o_1Gn5QcBb00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: All black
  • Adoption fee: $95
  • Shelter: Bitter Root Humane Association(406) 363-5311

👉 Meet Raphael and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Ivan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vZX3p_1Gn5QcBb00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Senior (about 14 years)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Mostly gray/blue
  • Personality: Described by the shelter as exceptionally sweet and loving, greeting everyone with a warm, affectionate manner
  • Background: Transferred from another facility; past history unknown, staff are getting to know his quirks and preferences day by day
  • Adoption fee: $85
  • Shelter: Bitter Root Humane Association(406) 363-5311

👉 Meet Ivan and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Tate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TL543_1Gn5QcBb00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Senior
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Black & white / tuxedo
  • Adoption fee: $85
  • Shelter: Bitter Root Humane Association(406) 363-5311

👉 Meet Tate and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Chomper

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VwioJ_1Gn5QcBb00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Orange/red
  • Adoption fee: $95
  • Shelter: Bitter Root Humane Association(406) 363-5311

👉 Meet Chomper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Big Daddy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nqb1M_1Gn5QcBb00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Black & white / tuxedo
  • Adoption fee: $85
  • Shelter: Bitter Root Humane Association(406) 363-5311

👉 Meet Big Daddy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Leonardo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Vox8_1Gn5QcBb00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: All black
  • Adoption fee: $95
  • Shelter: Bitter Root Humane Association(406) 363-5311

👉 Meet Leonardo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Baby Girl

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29AyZ4_1Gn5QcBb00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Senior
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Black & white / tuxedo
  • Adoption fee: $85
  • Shelter: Bitter Root Humane Association(406) 363-5311

👉 Meet Baby Girl and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Stinker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hco8a_1Gn5QcBb00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Senior
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Black & white / tuxedo
  • Adoption fee: $85
  • Shelter: Bitter Root Humane Association(406) 363-5311

👉 Meet Stinker and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Pokey Dot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0agcBh_1Gn5QcBb00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Black & white / tuxedo
  • Adoption fee: $95
  • Shelter: Bitter Root Humane Association(406) 363-5311

👉 Meet Pokey Dot and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Pip

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vtDka_1Gn5QcBb00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Mostly gray/blue
  • Adoption fee: $95
  • Shelter: Bitter Root Humane Association(406) 363-5311

👉 Meet Pip and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Goblin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZsLVe_1Gn5QcBb00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: All black
  • Adoption fee: $95
  • Shelter: Bitter Root Humane Association(406) 363-5311

👉 Meet Goblin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting Bitter Root Humane Association in Hamilton or calling (406) 363-5311 to ask about any of these adoptable kitties.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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