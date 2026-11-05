🐱 Sweet Shelter Cats in Hamilton MT Ready for Adoption

Hamilton has some wonderful cats waiting for loving homes at Bitter Root Humane Association. From tiny kittens to gentle seniors, there’s a great match here for many kinds of families.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: Bitter Root Humane Association — (406) 363-5311

👉 Meet Leelu and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: Bitter Root Humane Association — (406) 363-5311

👉 Meet Magnus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $95

Shelter: Bitter Root Humane Association — (406) 363-5311

👉 Meet Donatello and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly gray/blue

Mostly gray/blue Adoption fee: $95

Shelter: Bitter Root Humane Association — (406) 363-5311

👉 Meet Flipper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $95

Shelter: Bitter Root Humane Association — (406) 363-5311

👉 Meet Gloria and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $95

Shelter: Bitter Root Humane Association — (406) 363-5311

👉 Meet Raphael and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Senior (about 14 years)

Senior (about 14 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly gray/blue

Mostly gray/blue Personality: Described by the shelter as exceptionally sweet and loving , greeting everyone with a warm, affectionate manner

Described by the shelter as , greeting everyone with a warm, affectionate manner Background: Transferred from another facility; past history unknown, staff are getting to know his quirks and preferences day by day

Transferred from another facility; past history unknown, staff are getting to know his quirks and preferences day by day Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: Bitter Root Humane Association — (406) 363-5311

👉 Meet Ivan and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: Bitter Root Humane Association — (406) 363-5311

👉 Meet Tate and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/red

Orange/red Adoption fee: $95

Shelter: Bitter Root Humane Association — (406) 363-5311

👉 Meet Chomper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: Bitter Root Humane Association — (406) 363-5311

👉 Meet Big Daddy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $95

Shelter: Bitter Root Humane Association — (406) 363-5311

👉 Meet Leonardo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: Bitter Root Humane Association — (406) 363-5311

👉 Meet Baby Girl and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: Bitter Root Humane Association — (406) 363-5311

👉 Meet Stinker and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption fee: $95

Shelter: Bitter Root Humane Association — (406) 363-5311

👉 Meet Pokey Dot and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly gray/blue

Mostly gray/blue Adoption fee: $95

Shelter: Bitter Root Humane Association — (406) 363-5311

👉 Meet Pip and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $95

Shelter: Bitter Root Humane Association — (406) 363-5311

👉 Meet Goblin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting Bitter Root Humane Association in Hamilton or calling (406) 363-5311 to ask about any of these adoptable kitties.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.