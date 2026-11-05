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🐱 Sweet Shelter Cats in Hamilton MT Ready for Adoption
Hamilton has some wonderful cats waiting for loving homes at Bitter Root Humane Association. From tiny kittens to gentle seniors, there’s a great match here for many kinds of families.
Leelu
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly white
- Adoption fee: $85
- Shelter: Bitter Root Humane Association — (406) 363-5311
👉 Meet Leelu and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Magnus
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly black
- Adoption fee: $85
- Shelter: Bitter Root Humane Association — (406) 363-5311
👉 Meet Magnus and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Donatello
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: All black
- Adoption fee: $95
- Shelter: Bitter Root Humane Association — (406) 363-5311
👉 Meet Donatello and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Flipper
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly gray/blue
- Adoption fee: $95
- Shelter: Bitter Root Humane Association — (406) 363-5311
👉 Meet Flipper and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gloria
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: All black
- Adoption fee: $95
- Shelter: Bitter Root Humane Association — (406) 363-5311
👉 Meet Gloria and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Raphael
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: All black
- Adoption fee: $95
- Shelter: Bitter Root Humane Association — (406) 363-5311
👉 Meet Raphael and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ivan
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Senior (about 14 years)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly gray/blue
- Personality: Described by the shelter as exceptionally sweet and loving, greeting everyone with a warm, affectionate manner
- Background: Transferred from another facility; past history unknown, staff are getting to know his quirks and preferences day by day
- Adoption fee: $85
- Shelter: Bitter Root Humane Association — (406) 363-5311
👉 Meet Ivan and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tate
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Adoption fee: $85
- Shelter: Bitter Root Humane Association — (406) 363-5311
👉 Meet Tate and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Chomper
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/red
- Adoption fee: $95
- Shelter: Bitter Root Humane Association — (406) 363-5311
👉 Meet Chomper and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Big Daddy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Adoption fee: $85
- Shelter: Bitter Root Humane Association — (406) 363-5311
👉 Meet Big Daddy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Leonardo
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: All black
- Adoption fee: $95
- Shelter: Bitter Root Humane Association — (406) 363-5311
👉 Meet Leonardo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Baby Girl
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Adoption fee: $85
- Shelter: Bitter Root Humane Association — (406) 363-5311
👉 Meet Baby Girl and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Stinker
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Adoption fee: $85
- Shelter: Bitter Root Humane Association — (406) 363-5311
👉 Meet Stinker and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pokey Dot
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Adoption fee: $95
- Shelter: Bitter Root Humane Association — (406) 363-5311
👉 Meet Pokey Dot and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pip
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly gray/blue
- Adoption fee: $95
- Shelter: Bitter Root Humane Association — (406) 363-5311
👉 Meet Pip and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Goblin
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: All black
- Adoption fee: $95
- Shelter: Bitter Root Humane Association — (406) 363-5311
👉 Meet Goblin and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting Bitter Root Humane Association in Hamilton or calling (406) 363-5311 to ask about any of these adoptable kitties.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.