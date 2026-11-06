⚠️ Most Hamilton County offices closed Nov. 11 for Veterans Day

⚠️ County offices mostly closed for Veterans Day 2026

Most Hamilton County government offices will be closed on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 for the county’s observed Veterans Day holiday.

There can be a few exceptions, so if you need a specific service that day, contact that office or agency directly to confirm whether they’re open.

If you have business with the county—like permits, records, or other in-person services—try to take care of it before or after November 11.