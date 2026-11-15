Hamilton has some wonderful dogs waiting patiently for their forever homes. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, these pups at the Humane Society of Harris County would love to meet you.

Status: Adoptable puppy

Adoptable puppy Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)

Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Humane Society of Harris County

Phone: (706) 465-5700

Passionfruit is a small mixed-breed baby with a striking black and white coat. She’s at the perfect age to learn, bond, and grow up with your family.

👉 Meet Passionfruit and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable soon

Adoptable soon Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult (about 4 years)

Adult (about 4 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate/White

Brown/Chocolate/White Adoption fee: $90

Shelter: Humane Society of Harris County

Phone: (706) 465-5700

Pal is a 4-year-old medium-sized mixed breed boy with a cute underbite and a brown-and-white coat. He’s described as affectionate, energetic, playful, and smart, and he loves squeaky toys. He’ll be available for adoption soon, so now is a great time to go meet him and see if you click.

👉 Meet Pal and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable

Adoptable Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption fee: $90

Shelter: Humane Society of Harris County

Phone: (706) 465-5700

Cocoa Pebbles is a fun, friendly pup with a smile that can melt hearts. She once had a family who loved her but could no longer care for her, so she’s now hoping for a fresh start. With her shiny coat and heart-stealing personality, she’s ready to make being your best friend her full-time job.

👉 Meet Cocoa Pebbles and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Hamilton, GA, please consider visiting the Humane Society of Harris County or giving them a call at (706) 465-5700 to learn more about these wonderful dogs. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.