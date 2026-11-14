Hamilton has some very sweet kittens hoping for a cozy couch and a family to love them. All of these babies are waiting at the Humane Society of Harris County and are ready for their next chapter.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Cream/Ivory

Cream/Ivory Adoption fee: $90

Shelter: Humane Society of Harris County

Phone: (706) 465-5700

Soft cream coat and baby charm — Eddie is a handsome little guy looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in.

👉 Meet Eddie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Black and White

Black and White Adoption fee: $90

Shelter: Humane Society of Harris County

Phone: (706) 465-5700

Tiggy is a striking black-and-white baby who would love a gentle home and a soft bed to call her own.

👉 Meet Tiggy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Black and White

Black and White Adoption fee: $90

Shelter: Humane Society of Harris County

Phone: (706) 465-5700

Little Chaos is a black-and-white boy who’s ready to trade shelter life for a loving family and fun toys.

👉 Meet Chaos and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $90

Shelter: Humane Society of Harris County

Phone: (706) 465-5700

With her magical name and soft gray coat, Minerva McGonagall is a tiny kitten who’s ready to learn all about home life.

👉 Meet Minerva McGonagall and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $90

Shelter: Humane Society of Harris County

Phone: (706) 465-5700

Mini is a petite gray baby who would love a calm, caring home where she can feel safe and loved.

👉 Meet Mini and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $90

Shelter: Humane Society of Harris County

Phone: (706) 465-5700

Steve is a sweet gray kitten with a fun name and a big future ahead — she just needs a family to share it with.

👉 Meet Steve and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption fee: $90

Shelter: Humane Society of Harris County

Phone: (706) 465-5700

Archie is a classic brown tabby boy, full of kitten curiosity and ready to explore a new home.

👉 Meet Archie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $90

Shelter: Humane Society of Harris County

Phone: (706) 465-5700

Crouton is a sleek black kitten with a cute name and a big need for a loving, indoor home.

👉 Meet Crouton and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $90

Shelter: Humane Society of Harris County

Phone: (706) 465-5700

Dolly has a soft medium-length gray coat and is ready to grow up with a family who will cherish her.

👉 Meet Dolly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Adoption fee: $90

Shelter: Humane Society of Harris County

Phone: (706) 465-5700

Poppy is a beautiful tortoiseshell baby with a unique coat and a bright future in the right home.

👉 Meet Poppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Gray/Blue and White

Gray/Blue and White Adoption fee: $90

Shelter: Humane Society of Harris County

Phone: (706) 465-5700

Legioness is a gray-and-white kitten who’s ready to leave the shelter behind and settle into a safe, loving home.

👉 Meet Legioness and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please call Humane Society of Harris County at (706) 465-5700 to ask about meeting these little ones. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.