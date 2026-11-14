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🐱 Playful Hamilton Kittens Ready to Join Loving Homes
Hamilton has some very sweet kittens hoping for a cozy couch and a family to love them. All of these babies are waiting at the Humane Society of Harris County and are ready for their next chapter.
Eddie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream/Ivory
- Adoption fee: $90
- Shelter: Humane Society of Harris County
- Phone: (706) 465-5700
Soft cream coat and baby charm — Eddie is a handsome little guy looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in.
👉 Meet Eddie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tiggy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black and White
- Adoption fee: $90
- Shelter: Humane Society of Harris County
- Phone: (706) 465-5700
Tiggy is a striking black-and-white baby who would love a gentle home and a soft bed to call her own.
👉 Meet Tiggy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Chaos
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black and White
- Adoption fee: $90
- Shelter: Humane Society of Harris County
- Phone: (706) 465-5700
Little Chaos is a black-and-white boy who’s ready to trade shelter life for a loving family and fun toys.
👉 Meet Chaos and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Minerva McGonagall
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption fee: $90
- Shelter: Humane Society of Harris County
- Phone: (706) 465-5700
With her magical name and soft gray coat, Minerva McGonagall is a tiny kitten who’s ready to learn all about home life.
👉 Meet Minerva McGonagall and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mini
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption fee: $90
- Shelter: Humane Society of Harris County
- Phone: (706) 465-5700
Mini is a petite gray baby who would love a calm, caring home where she can feel safe and loved.
👉 Meet Mini and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Steve
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption fee: $90
- Shelter: Humane Society of Harris County
- Phone: (706) 465-5700
Steve is a sweet gray kitten with a fun name and a big future ahead — she just needs a family to share it with.
👉 Meet Steve and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Archie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Adoption fee: $90
- Shelter: Humane Society of Harris County
- Phone: (706) 465-5700
Archie is a classic brown tabby boy, full of kitten curiosity and ready to explore a new home.
👉 Meet Archie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Crouton
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $90
- Shelter: Humane Society of Harris County
- Phone: (706) 465-5700
Crouton is a sleek black kitten with a cute name and a big need for a loving, indoor home.
👉 Meet Crouton and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dolly
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption fee: $90
- Shelter: Humane Society of Harris County
- Phone: (706) 465-5700
Dolly has a soft medium-length gray coat and is ready to grow up with a family who will cherish her.
👉 Meet Dolly and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Poppy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Adoption fee: $90
- Shelter: Humane Society of Harris County
- Phone: (706) 465-5700
Poppy is a beautiful tortoiseshell baby with a unique coat and a bright future in the right home.
👉 Meet Poppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Legioness
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue and White
- Adoption fee: $90
- Shelter: Humane Society of Harris County
- Phone: (706) 465-5700
Legioness is a gray-and-white kitten who’s ready to leave the shelter behind and settle into a safe, loving home.
👉 Meet Legioness and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please call Humane Society of Harris County at (706) 465-5700 to ask about meeting these little ones. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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