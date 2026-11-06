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Chattanooga
Youth Town Hall Held with Mayor and Local Teens
8 days ago
Mayor Weston Wamp joined Dr. LeAndrea Ware and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Chattanooga for a Chattanooga Youth Town Hall, where young people shared views on social media, youth well-being, and the future they want for Tennessee. Hamilton County is partnering with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Chattanooga to ensure youth voices help shape their communities and their future.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Hamilton County Mayor’s Office
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