Registration is open for LovisFrost, a FREE dinner and dance in Cincinnati for young people ages 12–21 with disabilities, chronic illness, or IEPs, with parents and caregivers also welcome. The event is hosted by The Lovis Foundation with venue support from Mercy McAuley High School. Registration is required; more information and signup are available at lovisfoundation.org.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Hamilton County Developmental Disabilities Services