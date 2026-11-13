Rich Krummen, president of Eastern Hamilton County FOP Lodge 74, says the lodge’s role is to protect officers’ rights during investigations, discipline, and claims of unfair treatment or retaliation. He states that officers should be able to enforce the law based on training, law, and public safety, without fear of political pressure, improper influence, or damage to their careers or families, and says both officers and supervisors or elected officials must be held to high standards of accountability.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Eastern Hamilton County FOP Lodge #74