undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Hamilton County
Local FOP president stresses support for officers
8 days ago
Rich Krummen, president of Eastern Hamilton County FOP Lodge 74, says the lodge’s role is to protect officers’ rights during investigations, discipline, and claims of unfair treatment or retaliation. He states that officers should be able to enforce the law based on training, law, and public safety, without fear of political pressure, improper influence, or damage to their careers or families, and says both officers and supervisors or elected officials must be held to high standards of accountability.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Eastern Hamilton County FOP Lodge #74
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.