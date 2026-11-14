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🏥 Hamden CT Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
Hamden’s healthcare scene is busy right now, especially in home care and specialty clinics. If you like patient-focused work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.
Home Health Physical Therapist Assistant
- Employer: CenterWell Home Health (a Humana company)
- Location: Hamden, CT
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $45–$62 per visit | Estimated $70,400–$96,300/year
Work one-on-one with patients in their homes, helping them regain strength and independence. This role offers strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off) and steady hours, plus support from a large, well-known healthcare organization.
Grossing Technician – Gastroenterology (Per Diem)
- Employer: Physicians Alliance of CT (PACT)
- Location: Hamden, CT
- Type: Per diem / Part-time coverage
- Pay: $36–$38/hour
Great fit if you have histology and pathology experience and want flexible, as-needed hours. You’ll handle GI biopsy specimens, accessioning, and lab data entry for a busy gastroenterology group.
Registered Nurse – Behavioral Health Home Visits (Evenings, FT)
- Employer: Elara Caring
- Location: Hamden, CT
- Type: Full-time, evening visits
- Pay: $82,000–$101,000/year (plus potential incentives)
Evening home-visit role focused on behavioral health, caring for one client at a time instead of a full unit. Comes with full benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, tuition help, and either a fleet vehicle program (if eligible) or mileage reimbursement.
If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare employers in Hamden are hiring steadily, and experience in one role often opens doors to the next.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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