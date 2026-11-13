undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🚚 Hamden CT Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings
Hamden has some solid warehouse and inventory roles right now, with steady hours and room to grow. If you like hands-on work and keeping things organized, these are worth a look.
Inventory Control Assistant
- Employer: Burt Process Equipment
- Location: Hamden, CT (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $23.00 – $27.00 per hour (about 40 hours/week)
Help keep parts organized so the shop floor runs smoothly. This role is great if you have inventory control experience, can lift up to 50 lbs, and like working with both ERP systems and forklifts. Comes with strong benefits, including medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, profit sharing, and tuition reimbursement.
Warehouse Manager
- Employer: Contractors Direct
- Location: Hamden, CT (in person)
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday
- Pay: $60,000 – $68,000 per year
Lead a team of 7–10 at a specialty tools distribution center. You’ll handle inventory accuracy, shipping/receiving, scheduling, hiring, and safety, and work closely with the COO. Good fit if you have 5+ years of management, warehouse experience, and are comfortable with ERP tools (NetSuite a plus). Health insurance premiums are fully paid by the company, plus SIMPLE IRA with 3% match.
Warehouse Associate
- Employer: Contractors Direct
- Location: Hamden, CT (in person)
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM
- Pay: $18.00 – $21.00 per hour (about 40 hours/week)
Hands-on role picking and packing orders, loading/unloading trucks, and helping with shipping, receiving, and inventory counts. Good for someone reliable, detail-focused, and okay with physical work. Includes company-paid health insurance, SIMPLE IRA with 3% match, and employee discount.
If one of these sounds right for you, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.