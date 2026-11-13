Hamden has some solid warehouse and inventory roles right now, with steady hours and room to grow. If you like hands-on work and keeping things organized, these are worth a look.

Employer: Burt Process Equipment

Burt Process Equipment Location: Hamden, CT (in person)

Hamden, CT (in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.00 – $27.00 per hour (about 40 hours/week)

Help keep parts organized so the shop floor runs smoothly. This role is great if you have inventory control experience, can lift up to 50 lbs, and like working with both ERP systems and forklifts. Comes with strong benefits, including medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, profit sharing, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Contractors Direct

Contractors Direct Location: Hamden, CT (in person)

Hamden, CT (in person) Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday

Pay: $60,000 – $68,000 per year

Lead a team of 7–10 at a specialty tools distribution center. You’ll handle inventory accuracy, shipping/receiving, scheduling, hiring, and safety, and work closely with the COO. Good fit if you have 5+ years of management, warehouse experience, and are comfortable with ERP tools (NetSuite a plus). Health insurance premiums are fully paid by the company, plus SIMPLE IRA with 3% match.

Employer: Contractors Direct

Contractors Direct Location: Hamden, CT (in person)

Hamden, CT (in person) Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Pay: $18.00 – $21.00 per hour (about 40 hours/week)

Hands-on role picking and packing orders, loading/unloading trucks, and helping with shipping, receiving, and inventory counts. Good for someone reliable, detail-focused, and okay with physical work. Includes company-paid health insurance, SIMPLE IRA with 3% match, and employee discount.

If one of these sounds right for you, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.