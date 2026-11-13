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Hamden
👔 Hamden, CT Executive Roles with Multiple $80K+ Openings
9 days ago
Hamden has some strong leadership roles open right now, from retail to engineering. If you’ve been waiting to move into (or up in) management, this is a good moment to look.
General Manager
- Employer: Ulta Beauty
- Location: Hamden, CT (in-store)
- Salary: $83,200 – $112,320/year + bonus potential
- Type: Full-time
- Why it’s worth a look: Lead an entire Ulta store (including the salon), owning sales, staffing, training, and operations. Good fit if you have 3–5+ years of fast-paced retail management, love beauty, and want a role with clear growth paths and full-time benefits.
Field Service Manager
- Employer: Burt Process Equipment
- Location: Hamden, CT 06514 (hybrid remote)
- Salary: $80,000 – $110,000/year
- Type: Full-time
- Why it’s worth a look: Manage field service work for engineered systems while supporting both customers and internal teams. Ideal if you have 5+ years field service, 2+ years management, can read mechanical/electrical drawings, and want strong benefits like 401(k) with match, profit sharing, and tuition reimbursement.
Program Director, Aviation (Cogen Facility)
- Employer: TYLin
- Location: Hamden, CT (supports major U.S. airport program)
- Salary: $200,000 – $290,000/year
- Type: Full-time
- Why it’s worth a look: Senior executive role leading a multi‑billion‑dollar airport terminal and central utility plant program. Best for seasoned leaders with major aviation or large capital program experience, strong MEP/utility background, and a track record with Design‑Build or P3 delivery.
If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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