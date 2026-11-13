Hamden has some strong leadership roles open right now, from retail to engineering. If you’ve been waiting to move into (or up in) management, this is a good moment to look.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Location: Hamden, CT (in-store)

(in-store) Salary: $83,200 – $112,320/year + bonus potential

Type: Full-time

Why it’s worth a look: Lead an entire Ulta store (including the salon), owning sales, staffing, training, and operations. Good fit if you have 3–5+ years of fast-paced retail management, love beauty, and want a role with clear growth paths and full-time benefits.

Employer: Burt Process Equipment

Location: Hamden, CT 06514 (hybrid remote)

(hybrid remote) Salary: $80,000 – $110,000/year

Type: Full-time

Why it’s worth a look: Manage field service work for engineered systems while supporting both customers and internal teams. Ideal if you have 5+ years field service, 2+ years management, can read mechanical/electrical drawings, and want strong benefits like 401(k) with match, profit sharing, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: TYLin

Location: Hamden, CT (supports major U.S. airport program)

(supports major U.S. airport program) Salary: $200,000 – $290,000/year

Type: Full-time

Why it’s worth a look: Senior executive role leading a multi‑billion‑dollar airport terminal and central utility plant program. Best for seasoned leaders with major aviation or large capital program experience, strong MEP/utility background, and a track record with Design‑Build or P3 delivery.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.