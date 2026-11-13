Hamden’s education scene is busy right now, with options both in K–12 and career training. If you like helping people learn, there’s a solid mix of full‑time and part‑time roles here.

Employer: Elevate Charter Schools (Booker T. Washington Academy Middle School)

Elevate Charter Schools (Booker T. Washington Academy Middle School) Location: Hamden / New Haven, CT

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: $50,500 – $90,000 , commensurate with experience

, commensurate with experience Start Date: School Year 26–27 (Immediate Hire)

Teach science to grades 5–8 in a Connecticut School of Distinction that blends strong academics with character and leadership. Great fit if you have a CT teaching cert (or reciprocity), a few years of classroom experience, and want to work in a mission‑driven, high‑expectations charter setting with weekly coaching and professional learning.

Employer: Porter and Chester Institute

Location: Hamden, CT

Type: Part-time (Mon–Thurs, 4pm–10pm)

Bonus: $1,500 sign-on bonus

Perfect for a working or former electrician with an E-1 or E-2 license who wants off the ladders but not out of the trade. You’ll teach hands-on electrical skills using provided curriculum—no prior teaching experience needed—and help students get ready for licensing and real job sites, with no weekends or emergency calls.

If one of these speaks to you, don’t overthink it—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.