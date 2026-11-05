🏥 Hamden, CT Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings

Hamden’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, from bedside care to high-tech imaging. If you’re in medicine or nursing, there are several solid options here right now.

Employer: Infinite Medical P.C. / The MedElite Group

Infinite Medical P.C. / Location: Hamden & Danbury, CT (Skilled Nursing & Long-Term Care)

(Skilled Nursing & Long-Term Care) Salary: $250,000 – $300,000 total annual compensation

Type: Full-time

Why it’s worth a look: Lead primary care for residents in SNFs with a dedicated NP or PA supporting you. Strong comp plus health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, malpractice coverage, and company-paid life insurance.

Employer: Metro Vein Centers

Location: Hamden-based CT market (Fairfield, Hamden, Avon, Glastonbury, Stamford, Waterbury)

(Fairfield, Hamden, Avon, Glastonbury, Stamford, Waterbury) Salary: $42 – $46 per hour + quarterly bonuses up to $1,500

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, no weekends or overnights

Why it’s worth a look: Outpatient vascular role with 8–10 patients/day, set weekday schedule, and travel within a defined CT cluster. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, life insurance, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Location: Hamden, CT (acute care hospital)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Why it’s worth a look: Perioperative and post-surgical RN role covering patients before, during, and after surgery. Good fit if you like fast-paced teamwork with surgeons and anesthesiologists and using strong assessment and medication skills.

Employer: PDI Health

Location: Hamden / New Haven, CT area (mobile to nursing homes, assisted living, private homes)

(mobile to nursing homes, assisted living, private homes) Salary: Competitive pay (exact rate not listed) + $5,000 sign-on bonus for full-time

Competitive pay (exact rate not listed) + Type: Full-time, three 12-hour shifts (Sun–Tue, 10am–10pm)

Why it’s worth a look: Great for new grads or techs who like independence. You get a company car, EZ-Pass, gas card, full benefits, PTO, holidays, and 401(k) match, while doing X-rays in the community instead of a fixed hospital.

Employer: Visiting Nurse Services Inc. of Southern CT

Location: Hamden-based, serving Milford, Orange, Trumbull & West Haven

Salary: $31 – $34 per hour

Type: Full-time, Part-time, or Per Diem

Why it’s worth a look: Home health LPN role with flexible status options. You’ll provide teaching, maintenance care, and health promotion in patients’ homes—ideal if you like independent work, one-on-one care, and being on the road.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.