🍽️ Hamden CT Food Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Hamden’s food scene is busy, from campus coffee spots to fresh-food kitchens. Here are a few solid local roles if you like fast-paced, people-focused work.

Employer: Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services

Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services Location: Hamden, CT (Quinnipiac University, 275 Mt. Carmel Ave)

Pay: $16.94/hour

Type: Full-time

Make espresso drinks and simple food items on campus, with steady student traffic and a friendly service vibe. Open availability and weekends are needed, and you’ll get access to medical, dental, vision, retirement plan, and other benefits as part of a large national dining group.

Location: Hamden, CT

Pay: $18.28–$20.59/hour + shared tips

Type: Shift leader / supervisory role (hours not specified)

Lead a small team, handle daily reports, bank deposits, ordering, and keep the place running smoothly. This role is great if you have food service experience and want to grow into management, with medical, dental, vision, life insurance, and a 401(k) with 100% match up to 4%.

Employer: Global Partners LP

Location: Hamden, CT

Pay Range: $15.34–$19.57/hour

Type: Full-time

Cook with fresh, seasonal ingredients and work directly with a Chef and Sous Chef using modern equipment. This is a good fit if you care about quality, cleanliness, and want benefits like medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with match, and tuition reimbursement after 6 months.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—many managers are open to training the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.