Hamburg’s retail scene is busy, especially around Tilden Ridge. If you like helping customers and staying active on your feet, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Bass Pro Shops / Cabela’s

Bass Pro Shops / Cabela’s Location: Hamburg, PA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work the gun counter and hunting floor, helping customers choose firearms and hunting gear. You’ll need to be 21+, know firearms and ammo, follow ATF rules, and keep the counter stocked and organized. Part-time perks include store discounts, dental, vision, 401(k), paid holidays and vacation.

Employer: Bass Pro Shops / Cabela’s

Bass Pro Shops / Cabela’s Location: Hamburg, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Behind-the-scenes firearms pro role handling gun vault inventory, ATF paperwork, audits, and transfers, plus some sales at the gun counter. Best for someone 21+ with 2–4 years retail experience who can manage detailed compliance work. Full-time benefits include medical, dental, vision, HSA/FSA, 401(k), paid holidays, vacation, and sick time.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #4612

Location: 1800 Tilden Ridge, Hamburg, PA 19526

Type: Part-time (opening & morning shifts)

(opening & morning shifts) Pay: $17 – $30 per hour, plus possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

Prep deli and bakery items, stock product, and help customers at the counter while keeping food safety standards high. Walmart offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, company discounts, and 100% paid education through Live Better U for eligible associates.

If one of these fits you, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.