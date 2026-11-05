🍽️ Hamburg NY Food Jobs: Multiple Diner & Taco Bell Openings

Hamburg’s food scene is busy, and a lot of places are hiring right now. If you like fast, friendly work and free or discounted food, these are worth a look.

Employer: KBP Brands (Taco Bell)

KBP Brands (Taco Bell) Location: Hamburg, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00 – $18.00 per hour

Entry-level role in a fast-paced Taco Bell with paid training, free meal on shift, employee discount, health benefits, PTO, and education perks. No experience needed—just be 18+ with flexible hours (nights/weekends/holidays) and ready to stay active on your feet.

Employer: KBP Brands (Taco Bell)

KBP Brands (Taco Bell) Location: Hamburg, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.50 – $19.00 per hour

Shift manager role leading the team and keeping service, cleanliness, and food safety on point. Comes with paid training, free shift meal + discount, health benefits, PTO, and a clear path to Assistant Manager/Restaurant Manager. You’ll need 1+ year of food service or retail supervisor experience and flexible availability.

Employer: Uncle Joe's Diner

Location: Hamburg, NY

Type: Part-time to full-time (20–40 hours/week)

Part-time to full-time (20–40 hours/week) Pay: $16.00 – $20.00 per hour

Work in a busy, 1950s-style local diner cooking and prepping breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Offers paid training, health insurance, PTO, paid sick time, and an employee discount; kitchen or food service experience helps, but they value willingness to learn.

Employer: Uncle Joe's Diner

Location: Hamburg, NY

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $16.00 – $20.00 per hour

Flexible kitchen role that can include dishwashing, cleaning, cooking, or prep with breakfast, lunch, and dinner shifts open. They’ll train the right person, but experience can help you get preferred shifts; reliability and being a team player are key.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—details like hours and duties can often be worked out once you talk to the manager.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.