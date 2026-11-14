The north metro healthcare scene is busy right now, and a lot of that shows up in billing and accounting. If you’re good with numbers and details, there are some solid options within driving distance of Ham Lake, MN.

Employer: Northwest Respiratory Services

Northwest Respiratory Services Location: Eagan, near Saint Paul, MN

Eagan, near Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed

This role focuses on VA contract billing for oxygen and respiratory products. You’ll handle invoices, denials, audits, and aged receivables, with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid time off).

Employer: Tareen Dermatology

Location: Remote, must live in Minneapolis/St. Paul area

Remote, must live in Type: Full-time, mostly remote

Salary: $19.00–$27.00/hour

Work from home while managing full revenue cycle billing for a busy dermatology practice: claims, denials, appeals, and A/R follow-up. Comes with PTO, holidays, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, and discounts on cosmetic services.

Employer: Minnesota Women’s Care

Location: Saint Paul area, on-site

Saint Paul area, Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you want a broader accounting role in healthcare: A/P, A/R, reconciliations, month-end close, and admin support. You’ll work directly with the Accounting Director and use tools like QuickBooks in a fast-paced clinic setting.

Employer: Northwest Respiratory Services

Northwest Respiratory Services Location: Eagan, near Saint Paul, MN

Eagan, near Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed

If you’re strong on follow-up and phone work, this role focuses on collections and billing for nursing homes and patients. You’ll manage aged receivables, bad debt reports, and payment plans, with full benefits and room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often employers list related roles on the same page. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.