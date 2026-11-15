Hallandale Beach neighbors are giving away some handy furniture pieces. If you’re setting up a bedroom or living room, these free items might be just what you need.

Item: Cómoda de madera con 6 cajones

Cómoda de madera con 6 cajones Condition: Not stated (wood dresser with black top)

Not stated (wood dresser with black top) Details: Cómoda de madera con superficie negra y 6 cajones . Ideal para almacenamiento en el dormitorio .

Cómoda de madera con superficie negra y . Ideal para . Location: Beach Park, Hallandale Beach, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Mesa de TV blanca

Mesa de TV blanca Condition: Not stated

Not stated Details: Mesa de TV blanca con dos cajones y estantes abiertos . Ideal para la sala de estar para sostener tu televisor y guardar accesorios.

Mesa de TV blanca con y . Ideal para la para sostener tu televisor y guardar accesorios. Location: Beach Park, Hallandale Beach, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Table

Condition: Not stated

Not stated Details: Simple table offered for free. The post notes that the item is available once again , so a previous pickup may have fallen through.

Simple offered for free. The post notes that the item is , so a previous pickup may have fallen through. Location: Three Islands, Hallandale Beach, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

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Free items in Hallandale Beach tend to go fast, so if you see something you like, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.