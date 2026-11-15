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Hallandale Beach
🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Hallandale Beach Today
5 days ago
Hallandale Beach neighbors are giving away some handy furniture pieces. If you’re setting up a bedroom or living room, these free items might be just what you need.
Cómoda de madera con 6 cajones
- Item: Cómoda de madera con 6 cajones
- Condition: Not stated (wood dresser with black top)
- Details: Cómoda de madera con superficie negra y 6 cajones. Ideal para almacenamiento en el dormitorio.
- Location: Beach Park, Hallandale Beach, FL
- Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Mesa de TV blanca
- Item: Mesa de TV blanca
- Condition: Not stated
- Details: Mesa de TV blanca con dos cajones y estantes abiertos. Ideal para la sala de estar para sostener tu televisor y guardar accesorios.
- Location: Beach Park, Hallandale Beach, FL
- Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
This item is available once again
- Item: Table
- Condition: Not stated
- Details: Simple table offered for free. The post notes that the item is available once again, so a previous pickup may have fallen through.
- Location: Three Islands, Hallandale Beach, FL
- Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Hallandale Beach tend to go fast, so if you see something you like, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.